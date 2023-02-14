M&S delivery staff will host a Valentine’s-themed walk out on the fourteenth of February, to protest the poverty pay of partner companies. Union members have branded the firm’s subsidiary, Arrow XL, as a heartbreaker. Arrow XL said they are disappointed with the decision to strike as they believe their pay offer was fair. Next up, a Glasgow soup kitchen is launching a new food truck to deliver hot meals to vulnerable people. The Homeless Project Scotland currently operates under Central Station, but hope this new service will allow them to help those unable to travel to the city centre. Hollywood’s Brendan Fraser, who acted in the cancelled Batgirl film, said that Gotham had never looked better cast as Glasgow. The movie was filmed entirely in the city, but was shelved in August last year following poor test screening results. In a recent interview on the Howard Stern podcast, Fraser revealed the setting was perfectly cast, and that you could believe Glasgow was Gotham if you look at it in the right light.