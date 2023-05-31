The event will hope to showcase the very best of new Scottish talent

Glasgow Kelvin College has played a huge part in the city’s music scene in recent years with a number of bands and artists starting out their careers on the college’s record label Electric Honey which celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year.

Their portfolio includes acts such as rockers Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and Belle and Sebastian amongst others with the college looking to find the next big act to be produced on their label. To cap off their celebrations, they are putting on a concert at Stereo on Glasgow’s Renfield Lane on June 1 to showcase the next generation of Scottish artists. Performances on the night will include local talent sourced by students which includes Scunnurt, Land of Rubbermen, Wine Moms and Sophie Gibson.

Gibson who originially hails from Troon, was the most recent act to have a single released on Electric Honey with the singer having already gained some attention on social media having a TikTok following of over 360,000 people.

Legendary Bluebells frontman Ken McCluskey is a Music Business lecturer at the Glasgow Kelvin College and has been speaking ahead of the gig saying, “We’ve had world class acts like Belle & Sebastian, Biffy Clyro, and Snow Patrol come through our doors – who knows if the next Biffy could be on that next stage?

“People complain that music is not as good as it was in the 60s or 70s and there is too much music being made, but the scene is better than it’s ever been. There’s just more of it and the great thing is anyone can make it with the help of new technology and affordable instruments.

“You just need to swim through the content to find material that you like – unless you come to the Electric Honey Showcase, of course!

“We use Electric Honey as a vehicle to teach people about the music industry in an engaging way. The students learn about everything, from copyright to contracts, marketing and promotion and A&R by finding their own act to sign to the label. Our course then votes on which band we sign and we set up Interviews with the most popular choices.

“We aren’t Universal or Sony, we’ve got a small budget for what we do – but we’re very good at using it. Just look at the track record.”