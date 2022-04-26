The local council elections are an important part of local democracy. They give local people the chance to vote for who they would like to see running vital aspects of the city.
Every member of the public is encouraged to get involved with the elections and use their vote.
In this year’s election there are 85 seats available across the 23 wards of Glasgow.
So, who are the candidates running for areas across the Glasgow council district?
Here’s a full list of the candidates who are running, where they are running, and which party they are representing.
When are the local council elections?
The Scottish Local elections are scheduled to take place on 5 May 2022.
Who is standing in the Glasgow local council election?
Linn
- Angela Jones - Alba Party
- Catherine Vallis - Labour Party
- Euan Blockley - Conservative and Unionist Party
- James Toner - Independent
- Joe McCauley - Liberal Democrats
- Keith Warwick - Scottish Green Party
- Malcom Cunning - Labour Party
- Margaret Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Paul McCabe - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Newlands/Auldburn
- Craig Ross - Independent
- Hugh Southall - Liberal Democrats
- Jenny Robertson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition
- Kim Schmulian - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Leòdhas Massie - Scottish Green Party
- Linda Devlin - Labour Party
- Rage Rage - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Ralph Raja Suleman - Alba Party
- Sean Ferguson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Stephen Curran - Labour Party
Greater Pollok
- Awais Qureshi - Liberal Democrats
- Chris Ho - UK Independence Party (UKIP)
- Chris McFadyen - Scottish Green Party
- Eric Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition
- Matt Ventisei - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Paul John Laird - Scottish Family Party
- Rashid Hussain - Labour Party
- Saqib Ahmed - Labour Party
- Tahir Jameel - Alba Party
- William Graham - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Cardonald
- Alex Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Alexander Torrance - Alba Party
- Elaine McSporra - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Ellie Gomersall - Scottish Green Party
- Jim Kavanagh - Labour Party
- Matt Kerr - Labour Party
- Robin John Dudfield - Social Democratic Party
- Ross Chalmers - Liberal Democrats
- Stephen Paxton - Conservative and Unionist Party
Govan
- Bill Bonnar - Scottish Socialist Party
- Dan Hutchison - Scottish Green Party
- Funmi Fajemiseye - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Imran Alam - Labour Party
- John Flanagan - Independent
- Mamun Rashid - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Neil O’Docherty - Liberal Democrats
- Ricky Bell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Ruth Hall - Labour Party
- Stephan Dornan - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Uche Gladys Emordi - Alba Party
Pollokshields
- Carole Ford - Liberal Democrats
- David Meikle - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Ewan Hoyle - Volt United Kingdom
- Fariha Thomas - Labour Party
- Hanif Raja - Labour Party
- Jon Molyneux - Scottish Green Party
- Muhammad Shoaib - Alba Party
- Norman MacLeod - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Tom Ruddell - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coaltion
- Zan Ghai - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Langside
- Aileen McKenzie - Labour Party
- Bruce Whyte - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Chigozie Anne Osuchukwu - Alba Party
- Holly Bruce - Scottish Green Party
- Michael Shields - Liberal Democrats
- Paul Leinster - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Ronnie Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Stephen Docherty - Labour Party
- Susan Aiken - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Southside Central
- Alexander Belic - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Elaine Gallagher - Scottish Green Party
- James Scanlon - Labour Party
- Jamie Dyer - Independent
- Kamran Butt - Alba Party
- Mhairi Hunter - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Paul Robert Donnelly - Scottish Socialist Party
- Sam Glasgow-Jackson - Liberal Democrats
- Soryia Siddique - Labour Party
- Tariq Parves - Conservative and Unionist Party
Calton
- Alexander Palmer - Liberal Democrats
- Catherine McKernan - Alba Party
- Cecilia O’Lone - Labour Party
- Greg Hepburn - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Kate Samuels - Scottish Green Party
- Linda Pike - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Oluwole Shokunbi - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Robert Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party
Anderson/City/Yorkhill
- Angus Millar - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Benn Rapson - Independent
- Christy Mearns - Scottish Green Party
- Eva Bolander - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- John Carson - Labour Party
- Matthew Clark - Liberal Democrats
- Nick Thomson - Scottish Libertarian Party
- Philip Braat - Labour Party
- Susan McCourt - Conservative and Unionist Party
Hillhead
- Colin McMillan - Freedom, Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy
- Hanzala Malik - Labour Party
- Ken Andrew - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Mark Russell - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Martha Wardrop - Scottish Green Party
- Theo Lockett - Liberal Democrats
Victoria Park
- Ade Aibinu - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Eunis Jassemi - Labour Party
- Feargal Dalton - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- James Speirs - Liberal Democrats
- Lana Reid-McConnell - Scottish Green Party
- Mahmood Ullah - Alba Party
Garscadden/Scotstounhill
- Bill Butler - Labour Party
- Chris Cunnigham - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Eva Clark Murray - Labour Party
- Hugh Grenville Waterfield - Liberal Democrats
- John Hamelink - Scottish Green Party
- Malcolm Mitchell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Rosemary Ugbah - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Steven Morrison - Conservative and Unionist Party
Drumchapel/Anniesland
- Anne McTaggart - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Cylina Porch - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Duncan Webford - Scottish Green Party
- Elspeth Kerr - Independent
- Fyeza Ikhlaq - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Joe Meehan - Scottish Socialist Party
- Patricia Ferguson - Labour Party
- Paul Carey - Labour Party
- Pauline Sutherland - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Richard Stalley - Liberal Democrats
Maryhill
- Abdul Bostani - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Amy Irene Marquez - Scottish Green Party
- Damian Matthew Clark - Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy
- Derek Dunnington - Liberal Democrats
- Franny Scally - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Gwen Farrell Wall - Labour Party
- Heather MacLeod - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Keiran O’Neill - Labour Party
Canal
- Alan Gow - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Brian Land - Independent
- Fiona E Higgins - Labour Party
- Jacqueline McLaren - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Maria Wells - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Martin Lawson Olu-Osagie - Alba Party
- Robert Mooney - Labour Party
- Sandra Watson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Scott Simpson - Liberal Democrats
- Seonad Hoy - Scottish Green Party
Springburn/Robroyston
- Audrey Dempsey - Labour Party
- Christina Cannon - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Farah Hamid - Alba Party
- Graham Campbell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Madeleine Guthrie - Scottish Green Party
- Peter Davies - Liberal Davies
- Richard Johnson - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Thomas Rannahan - Labour Party
East Centre
- Ann Jenkins - Labour Party
- Annette Christie - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Declan Blench - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Faten Hameed - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Hannah Smith - Scottish Green Party
- Kieran J Turner - Labour Party
- Kilian Riley - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Matt Dobson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Ruth Lindsay - Liberal Democrats
- Tony Osy - Alba Party
- William McLachlan - Independent
Shettleston
- David Turner - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Frank McAveety - Labour Party
- Hentry Sullivan - Liberal Democrats
- Jill Pidgeon - Labour Party
- Julie Christie - Scottish Green Party
- Laura Doherty - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Liam McLaughlan - Scottish Socialist Party
- Thomas Kerr - Conservative and Unionist Party
Baillieston
- Alex Kerr - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- John Daly - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Kevin John Lalley - Labour Party
- Lauren Martin - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Mary McNab - Labour Party
- Ryan Kelly - Scottish Green Party
- Tony Hughes - Liberal Democrats
North East
- Anne McAllister - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Cam Milne - Scottish Libertarian Party
- Iain McLarty - Scottish Green Party
- John White - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Mandy Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Maureen Burke - Labour Party
- Ruairi Kelly - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Sharon Greer - Labour Party
Dennistoun
- Allan Casey - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Anthony Carrol - Scottish Green Party
- Elaine McDougall - Labour Party
- Fergus McCann - Liberal Democrats
- Fiona McNider Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Lorna Finn - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Oisin Duncan - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Partick East/Kelvindale
- Blair Anderson - Scottish Green Party
- Di McMillan - Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy
- Jill Brown - Labour Party
- Kenny McLean - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Lilith Johnstone - Labour Party
- Linsey Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Naveed Asghar - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Nicholas Moohan - Liberal Democrats
- Udochukwu Kings Nwaokorobia - Alba Party