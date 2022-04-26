The Scottish local elections are just around the corner - but who is running in your area?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local council elections are an important part of local democracy. They give local people the chance to vote for who they would like to see running vital aspects of the city.

Every member of the public is encouraged to get involved with the elections and use their vote.

In this year’s election there are 85 seats available across the 23 wards of Glasgow.

So, who are the candidates running for areas across the Glasgow council district?

Here’s a full list of the candidates who are running, where they are running, and which party they are representing.

When are the local council elections?

The Scottish Local elections are scheduled to take place on 5 May 2022.

Who is standing in the Glasgow local council election?

Linn

Angela Jones - Alba Party

Catherine Vallis - Labour Party

Euan Blockley - Conservative and Unionist Party

James Toner - Independent

Joe McCauley - Liberal Democrats

Keith Warwick - Scottish Green Party

Malcom Cunning - Labour Party

Margaret Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Paul McCabe - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Newlands/Auldburn

Craig Ross - Independent

Hugh Southall - Liberal Democrats

Jenny Robertson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition

Kim Schmulian - Conservative and Unionist Party

Leòdhas Massie - Scottish Green Party

Linda Devlin - Labour Party

Rage Rage - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ralph Raja Suleman - Alba Party

Sean Ferguson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Stephen Curran - Labour Party

Greater Pollok

Awais Qureshi - Liberal Democrats

Chris Ho - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Chris McFadyen - Scottish Green Party

Eric Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition

Matt Ventisei - Conservative and Unionist Party

Paul John Laird - Scottish Family Party

Rashid Hussain - Labour Party

Saqib Ahmed - Labour Party

Tahir Jameel - Alba Party

William Graham - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Cardonald

Alex Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Alexander Torrance - Alba Party

Elaine McSporra - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ellie Gomersall - Scottish Green Party

Jim Kavanagh - Labour Party

Matt Kerr - Labour Party

Robin John Dudfield - Social Democratic Party

Ross Chalmers - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Paxton - Conservative and Unionist Party

Govan

Bill Bonnar - Scottish Socialist Party

Dan Hutchison - Scottish Green Party

Funmi Fajemiseye - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Imran Alam - Labour Party

John Flanagan - Independent

Mamun Rashid - Conservative and Unionist Party

Neil O’Docherty - Liberal Democrats

Ricky Bell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ruth Hall - Labour Party

Stephan Dornan - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Uche Gladys Emordi - Alba Party

Pollokshields

Carole Ford - Liberal Democrats

David Meikle - Conservative and Unionist Party

Ewan Hoyle - Volt United Kingdom

Fariha Thomas - Labour Party

Hanif Raja - Labour Party

Jon Molyneux - Scottish Green Party

Muhammad Shoaib - Alba Party

Norman MacLeod - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Tom Ruddell - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coaltion

Zan Ghai - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Langside

Aileen McKenzie - Labour Party

Bruce Whyte - Conservative and Unionist Party

Chigozie Anne Osuchukwu - Alba Party

Holly Bruce - Scottish Green Party

Michael Shields - Liberal Democrats

Paul Leinster - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ronnie Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen Docherty - Labour Party

Susan Aiken - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Southside Central

Alexander Belic - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Elaine Gallagher - Scottish Green Party

James Scanlon - Labour Party

Jamie Dyer - Independent

Kamran Butt - Alba Party

Mhairi Hunter - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Paul Robert Donnelly - Scottish Socialist Party

Sam Glasgow-Jackson - Liberal Democrats

Soryia Siddique - Labour Party

Tariq Parves - Conservative and Unionist Party

Calton

Alexander Palmer - Liberal Democrats

Catherine McKernan - Alba Party

Cecilia O’Lone - Labour Party

Greg Hepburn - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Kate Samuels - Scottish Green Party

Linda Pike - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Oluwole Shokunbi - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Robert Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party

Anderson/City/Yorkhill

Angus Millar - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Benn Rapson - Independent

Christy Mearns - Scottish Green Party

Eva Bolander - Scottish National Party (SNP)

John Carson - Labour Party

Matthew Clark - Liberal Democrats

Nick Thomson - Scottish Libertarian Party

Philip Braat - Labour Party

Susan McCourt - Conservative and Unionist Party

Hillhead

Colin McMillan - Freedom, Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy

Hanzala Malik - Labour Party

Ken Andrew - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Mark Russell - Conservative and Unionist Party

Martha Wardrop - Scottish Green Party

Theo Lockett - Liberal Democrats

Victoria Park

Ade Aibinu - Conservative and Unionist Party

Eunis Jassemi - Labour Party

Feargal Dalton - Scottish National Party (SNP)

James Speirs - Liberal Democrats

Lana Reid-McConnell - Scottish Green Party

Mahmood Ullah - Alba Party

Garscadden/Scotstounhill

Bill Butler - Labour Party

Chris Cunnigham - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Eva Clark Murray - Labour Party

Hugh Grenville Waterfield - Liberal Democrats

John Hamelink - Scottish Green Party

Malcolm Mitchell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Rosemary Ugbah - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Steven Morrison - Conservative and Unionist Party

Drumchapel/Anniesland

Anne McTaggart - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Cylina Porch - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Duncan Webford - Scottish Green Party

Elspeth Kerr - Independent

Fyeza Ikhlaq - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Joe Meehan - Scottish Socialist Party

Patricia Ferguson - Labour Party

Paul Carey - Labour Party

Pauline Sutherland - Conservative and Unionist Party

Richard Stalley - Liberal Democrats

Maryhill

Abdul Bostani - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Amy Irene Marquez - Scottish Green Party

Damian Matthew Clark - Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy

Derek Dunnington - Liberal Democrats

Franny Scally - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Gwen Farrell Wall - Labour Party

Heather MacLeod - Conservative and Unionist Party

Keiran O’Neill - Labour Party

Canal

Alan Gow - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Brian Land - Independent

Fiona E Higgins - Labour Party

Jacqueline McLaren - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Maria Wells - Conservative and Unionist Party

Martin Lawson Olu-Osagie - Alba Party

Robert Mooney - Labour Party

Sandra Watson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Scott Simpson - Liberal Democrats

Seonad Hoy - Scottish Green Party

Springburn/Robroyston

Audrey Dempsey - Labour Party

Christina Cannon - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Farah Hamid - Alba Party

Graham Campbell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Madeleine Guthrie - Scottish Green Party

Peter Davies - Liberal Davies

Richard Johnson - Conservative and Unionist Party

Thomas Rannahan - Labour Party

East Centre

Ann Jenkins - Labour Party

Annette Christie - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Declan Blench - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Faten Hameed - Conservative and Unionist Party

Hannah Smith - Scottish Green Party

Kieran J Turner - Labour Party

Kilian Riley - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Matt Dobson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ruth Lindsay - Liberal Democrats

Tony Osy - Alba Party

William McLachlan - Independent

Shettleston

David Turner - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Frank McAveety - Labour Party

Hentry Sullivan - Liberal Democrats

Jill Pidgeon - Labour Party

Julie Christie - Scottish Green Party

Laura Doherty - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Liam McLaughlan - Scottish Socialist Party

Thomas Kerr - Conservative and Unionist Party

Baillieston

Alex Kerr - Scottish National Party (SNP)

John Daly - Conservative and Unionist Party

Kevin John Lalley - Labour Party

Lauren Martin - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Mary McNab - Labour Party

Ryan Kelly - Scottish Green Party

Tony Hughes - Liberal Democrats

North East

Anne McAllister - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Cam Milne - Scottish Libertarian Party

Iain McLarty - Scottish Green Party

John White - Conservative and Unionist Party

Mandy Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Maureen Burke - Labour Party

Ruairi Kelly - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Sharon Greer - Labour Party

Dennistoun

Allan Casey - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Anthony Carrol - Scottish Green Party

Elaine McDougall - Labour Party

Fergus McCann - Liberal Democrats

Fiona McNider Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party

Lorna Finn - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Oisin Duncan - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Partick East/Kelvindale