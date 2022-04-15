The May break is coming around quick - here are the crucial dates for pupils in Glasgow.

The Easter holidays are almost over for children in Glasgow, with pupils set to return to the classroom on 19 April.

However, the good news is that kids have more time off school to look forward to in May - and many parents might be considering taking advantage of the bank holidays with a trip to somewhere sunny.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming May bank holidays and days of school for pupils in Glasgow.

Is there a May half term break for pupils in Glasgow?

While there is no May half-term break in Glasgow, pupils will be awarded an extra day off in May when schools are closed for Friday 27.

This short break will mark the beginning of the summer term.

What dates are the May bank holidays?

Schools in Glasgow will have a May Holiday on Monday 2 May.

There will be an in-service day on Thursday 5 May that coincides with the local Scottish government elections.

When is the next bank holiday after May?

People across the UK will get two extra bank holidays this year to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Schools and some workplaces will be closed on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June.

When does the 2022/23 school year begin?

When pupils return to school after the May half-term it will mark the beginning of the summer term time.

This is the final term of the academic year, before pupils break up for a six week period.

Schools across the Glasgow area will close for the summer holidays at 1pm on Friday 24 June.

Pupils are expected to return to school to the classroom on 17 August, with teachers returning on 15 August.

Glasgow City Council advises you to check with your school directly for the start of the 2022/2022 autumn term as they can vary from school to school.

What other Bank holidays are there in 2022?

Pupils will have a long weekend in September, and schools are scheduled to be closed on 23 to 26 September in 2022 for the September weekend holiday.

There will be an in-service day on 15 October before pupils break up for the October half-term from Monday 17 to Friday 21 October.

