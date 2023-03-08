A Glasgow MSP says the rule is putting disabled women at risk

Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP has today said that inaccessible public transport is putting women at risk.

In a speech to the Scottish Parliament ahead of International Women’s Day, the MSP for Glasgow Region claimed that disabled women are facing increased risk as a result of rules on local bus services dictating that only one wheelchair user can travel on a bus at a time.

The Scottish Labour MSP shared her experience of being subjected to frightening and intimidating behaviour from a stranger after being forced to travel home on a separate bus from her husband, who is also a wheelchair user.

The MSP has previously highlighted the unfair rule and is also campaigning for Scottish Government intervention on Low Emission Zones to save Glasgow’s Black Taxi Trade, which she argues is currently the only reliable and accessible option for many disabled people travelling around the city.

Commenting, Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Inaccessible transport put’s women’s safety at risk. As a disabled woman and a wheelchair user I know this only too well.

“My husband and I frequently have to travel separately as buses in the city currently only allow one wheelchair on at a time.

“During a recent experience when we had to do this, I was left feeling scared and frightened when a stranger approached me while waiting on my husband’s bus to arrive at our destination stop. He asked me detailed questions about my impairment and where I lived – I was alone and made to feel intimidated, that wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been made to travel alone.

“Disabled people across Glasgow are being let down by a lack of accessible public transport – we can’t access the subway, and we can’t travel together on buses – it’s putting us at risk. I am very grateful to be able to rely on Glasgow’s black cab industry as the only truly accessible form of transport in the city, but not only is this an expense many disabled people cannot afford - and shouldn’t have to – the future of Glasgow’s black cabs is also under threat.

