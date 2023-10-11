Glasgow museum workers set to strike in October over job cuts

Action is set to last for five days as workers at Glasgow Museum get set to walk out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Museum workers in Glasgow will strike later this month over planned job cuts which they say will result “in a loss of skills, knowledge and essential care”.

Trade union UNISON has announced 70 members are set to walk out for five days from Monday, October 23 as the campaign against cuts escalates. Members have held protests outside city museums in recent months, including the Gallery of Modern Art while Banksy’s work was on display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have said 37 jobs, nearly a third of workers in the museum and collections team, will be lost under the current plan. Roles set to go include curators, conservators, outreach assistants, digital photographers and technicians.

Despite having only reopened on March 29 last year after a major redevelopment, Glasgow's Burrell Collection attracted 482,984 visitors in 2022. The museum housing the art collection of Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell, is located in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life, which runs museums on behalf of the council, said it has written to UNISON to arrange a meeting to “establish whether there is a solution to the current dispute that would avert any strike action”.

“We look forward to receiving their proposals for budget reductions that could be considered as alternatives to the current savings options approved by Glasgow City Council,” he added.

Visitors will be alerted about any disruption on Glasgow Life’s website and social media channels “in the coming weeks”. The council agreed to cut £1.5m from museum services when it set a budget for 2023/24 earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian Smith, from UNISON, said disruption to the city’s museums will be “inevitable”. “Our museums need more investment, not less. The council must reverse these cuts to jobs and services.”

Workers have said public programmes would be vastly reduced as a result of the £1.5m savings. In response to the plan, they said future exhibitions would “require the increased use of private conservation contractors at a substantial additional cost”.

A statement released by UNISON added the proposals will “impoverish the quality of museum experiences for the people of Glasgow”.

“Losing those who move objects and design and build the displays and exhibitions which keep local people coming back, will result in dull and stagnant spaces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added there is a risk that museums become “spaces of elite privilege” as community outreach services would be stopped and free facilitated weekend activities would be “greatly reduced”.

The Glasgow Life spokesman said the charity’s annual service fee had been cut by the council. “As a result, we must make £7.1m worth of savings in this financial year,” he added.

“The measures identified within our museums and collections service, which were approved by the council, are a direct consequence of the continued pressures on public sector finance.

Sitting on the banks of the Clyde, Glasgow's Zaha Hadid-designed Riverside Museum features more than 3,000 objects, from tram carriages to bikes. It's one of the newer museums on this list, having only opened in 2011 but has quickly become a must-visit. Freddiedoncaster wrote: "You’ve just simply got to visit to see the most outstanding displays that you’ll ever see. The curators were so knowledgeable and the layout was incredible. Well worth the trip."

“Senior museums officers have met with Unison and our other trade unions repeatedly this year to explain the financial context for Glasgow Life’s operating climate and to discuss the implications of the planned staffing reduction within Glasgow Life’s Museums service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To achieve a balanced budget, and without additional funding, our only option would be to take the savings agreed in museums from elsewhere in Glasgow Life.”

He said Glasgow Life recognises “how valued our museums and collections are” and “understands the concern any changes may cause”.

The savings “add up to around 9% of our service fee from the council and ensure none of our facilities will have to close”, the spokesman added.