Glasgow Subway passengers once again faced travel disruption this morning as both circles were suspended due to a power failure in the system just before seven o’clock.

Shuttle servies had to be put on by SPT until the issue was resolved which took until half past eight when all stations were once again open and services were running on both circles.

Scotland fans will once again have the chance of getting their hands on the new 150th anniversary jersey this morning. The shirt which comes in at a whopping £119 is presented in a one-off boxed edition that is exclusively on sale to Scotland Supporters Club members with many flocking online to buy it.

Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf outside Bute House, Edinburgh, after holding his first cabinet meeting. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Humza Yousaf will today (March 30) face his very first First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood after being sworn as First Minister yesterday.

In other political news, it is possible that there could be a by-election in the parliamentary seat for Rutherglen and Hamilton as the House of Commons standards committee have said that former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier who broke Covid laws should be suspended for 30 days. She is no longer part of the SNP but her seat would be a key target for Labour.

Weather wise in Glasgow, you can expect highs of 13° and lows of 8° with the majority of the day likely to be overcast but dry.

Friday is likely to be rather similiar with highs of 13° and lows of 6° but cloudy which is to change to sunny intervals by late morning.

