Glasgow one of the 'most Irish cities' in the world according to new research

For centuries there has been a fascination with Irish culture stemming from its rich history, vibrant traditions, and global influence. Now for those who might never get to travel to the Emerald Isle or even miss the taste of home, new data has explored the world’s most Irish cities outside of Ireland.
Food delivery service, HelloFresh Ireland, analysed over 25 cities across the world to crown Ireland’s ‘home away from home’. With a focus on Irish cuisine and dining, the research analysed the following factors, awarding each city a score in each area to reveal the total:
The number of Irish pubs per capita
The percentage of restaurants offering Irish cuisine
The number of Google searches per capita for ‘Irish recipes’
The percentage of population belonging to Irish descent
1. Boston
2. Liverpool
Liverpool's Irish culture is deeply ingrained in the city, reflecting its history as a major hub for Irish immigrants. This vibrant heritage is celebrated notably the annual Liverpool Irish Festival which takes place every October. With 10 Irish pubs per capita, the second highest globally, the city's food scene also showcases its Irish roots, with numerous pubs and eateries offering classic dishes like Irish stew, soda bread, and colcannon. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com
3. New York
New York has the highest percentage of restaurants offering Irish cuisine in the world with 133 eateries boasting traditional Irish dishes. The Big Apple also boasts some of the most-loved Irish pubs in the country which have long acted as community hubs in the city.
Steven H. Jaffe, PhD, a curator at the Museum of the City of New York explained the history to Edible Manhattan:
“The neighbourhood ‘saloon’ really became a community centre for these folks,” he says. “It was where you could unwind over whiskey or beer after a hard day’s work as a cart driver, longshoreman, factory hand or laundress. But it was also where you could learn the latest news from the old country, find a job and make other social connections that could help you survive. As a result, saloon keepers became important figures in Irish neighbourhoods like Five Points, Hell’s Kitchen and across the river in Brooklyn”. | Adam Gray/SWNS
4. Glasgow
Scotland’s largest city has 84 Irish pubs making it the best city in the world to grab an Irish Stout (outside of Dublin of course) with 13 Irish pubs per capita. Whether it’s indulging in no-frills Irish pub classics or opting for one of the city’s more upmarket Scottish-Irish pubs, there’s plenty to get stuck into. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
