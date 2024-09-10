Glasgow one of the 'most Irish cities' in the world according to new research

3 . New York

New York has the highest percentage of restaurants offering Irish cuisine in the world with 133 eateries boasting traditional Irish dishes. The Big Apple also boasts some of the most-loved Irish pubs in the country which have long acted as community hubs in the city. Steven H. Jaffe, PhD, a curator at the Museum of the City of New York explained the history to Edible Manhattan: “The neighbourhood ‘saloon’ really became a community centre for these folks,” he says. “It was where you could unwind over whiskey or beer after a hard day’s work as a cart driver, longshoreman, factory hand or laundress. But it was also where you could learn the latest news from the old country, find a job and make other social connections that could help you survive. As a result, saloon keepers became important figures in Irish neighbourhoods like Five Points, Hell’s Kitchen and across the river in Brooklyn”. | Adam Gray/SWNS