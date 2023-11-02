Glasgow private hire taxi vehicles lose licence over LEZ restrictions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of private hire car drivers in Glasgow lost their licences yesterday (November 1) as their vehicles were not compliant with the city’s LEZ policy while others didn’t undergo an annual inspection.

The city’s licensing and regulatory committee decided to revoke six private hire car licences where vehicles did not meeting the emission pollution limits, which came into force in June.

LEZ areas have been enforced in Glasgow since June 1. Picture: John Devlin

Among those private hire operators to have their licences taken away over low emission targets were Dan Cars Ltd, Scott Cars Ltd, Blue 23 Cars, Stuart McKinley, Liaqat Ali and Philip Osborne. Osborne and Ali were also among a number of drivers who also didn’t present their car for an annual inspection.

The licence holders were not present at the committee despite being invited to appear. No information was available at the meeting concerning their circumstances.

The private hire car operators faced complaints from the council’s Taxi and Private Hire Enforcement team. Low emission zone rules, which kicked off in June, see certain heavily polluting cars banned from about 200 streets in the city.

Diesel engine vehicles registered before September 2015 and petrol vehicles registered before 2006 will not usually meet the standards. A number of other private hire drivers also lost their licences at the meeting for other reasons.