South Side residents are being urged to oppose proposals for 32 new flats on a former bowling club site after plans were submitted to the council.

NOAH Development’s latest planning application for 32 new homes on 69 Carmunnock Road in Mount Florida can now be viewed on Glasgow City Council’s website until Monday, August 8.

And members of the local community are being encouraged to give feedback online by the Mount Florida Community Trust about the proposals which would see the creation of the flats as well as a community hub in the current pavilion if approved.

The Mount Florida Bowling Club formally closed on October 31, 2019. Following their acquisition of the site from the club in February 2022, NOAH proposed to develop the land into private residential homes with associated service spaces and landscaped community gardens, whilst retaining the Clubhouse and offering it for use as a community asset.

The announcement came after its previous planning application proposed two apartment blocks containing a total of 40 flats around five storeys high which received more than 600 objections.

The trust says that while it will be submitting its own objection, everyone has the right to comment individually.

Posting online, they said: “We know from experience that the more comments are received, the more scrutiny is given to the application. Over 620 local residents sent objections last time.

“Please do not fall for the spin offered by the developer of a ‘generous offer’ or their ‘enabling development’. They are trying to profit vastly from the destruction of an irreplaceable green facility in our area.

“It is a space which should be fully available for use by the community, including the children at the local schools, now and in perpetuity.

“We will be sharing some tips on how to object and what grounds are considered ‘relevant’ -as if losing a green space isn’t enough.”

But NOAH Developments says the proposals submitted seek a measured balance of a limited quality residential development together with a guaranteed community facility and open space provision. As before, NOAH remains committed to ongoing community discussion during the planning process.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have submitted this planning application, which will see the redevelopment of the site, with half of it gifted at no cost to the local community and the current pavilion building upgraded to a new community hub, which can be used for a variety of local uses. The community will for the first time have direct ownership of these assets.