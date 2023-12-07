Glasgow Santa Dash 2023: Several Glasgow city centre streets set to close on Sunday

Roads will be closed in Glasgow for seven hours on Sunday December, 10 as the Santa Dash returns to the city beginning and finishing at Glasgow Green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow's Santa Dash is back for another year with over 6,000 people set to take part in the event in Glasgow city centre this weekend.

The Santa Dash has raised more than £400,000 for various charities since it 'hit the streets' in 2006 and is now a firm favourite in the city's events calendar.

What date is the 2023 Santa Dash?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Santa Dash will take place on Sunday December, 10 in Glasgow.

What time does the Santa Dash begin?

Muster is at 9.30am where you will see your colour coded muster pointwhich corresponds to the colour allocated on your race number. The Santa Dash will begin at 10am and starts at Glasgow Green.

Which roads in Glasgow will shut during the 2023 Santa Dash?

Prohibition of vehicle movements 06:00 hours to 13:00 hours on the December, 10 2023

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street between Crown Street and Kings Drive

Crown Street between Ballater Street and Clyde Street

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Jocelyn Square between St Margarets Place and Saltmarket

Kings Drive for its full length

Saltmarket between Clyde Street and Steel Street

Saltmarket between Gallowgate and Steel Street (southbound closed only)

Templeton Street between Arcadia Street and the Doulton Fountain

The Green between Kings Drive and Arcadia Street

West Carriageway (Glasgow Green)

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading by all vehicles From 15:00hours on the December, 9 2023 until 13:00 hours on the December, 10 2023

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street between Crown Street and Kings Drive

Crown Street between Ballater Street and Clyde Street

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Jocelyn Square between St Margarets Place and Saltmarket

Kings Drive for its full length

Saltmarket between Clyde Street and Steel Street

Saltmarket between Gallowgate and Steel Street (southbound only)

Templeton Street between Arcadia Street and the Doulton Fountain

The Green between Kings Drive and Arcadia Street

West Carriageway (Glasgow Green)

How can participants get to the Santa Dash?

Advertisement

Advertisement

First Bus are offering all those who are taking part in the event free bus travel on race day. You can redeem your code on the First Bus App, and receive a FirstDay Ticket free of charge.

Can dogs participate in the Santa Dash?

Participants with prams and dogs must start the race in the green group for the safety of other runners.