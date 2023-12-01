Glasgow set to twin with Ukrainian city with proud shipbuilding heritage

Glasgow is to twin with war-torn city Mykolaiv in Ukraine after suspending its relationship with Rostov-On-Don in Russia.

Mykolaiv, which has suffered Russian missile strikes, was chosen as it shares a shipbuilding history with Glasgow.

Council leader Susan Aitken met with representatives of Ukraine in the UK to find out what place would suit – with the southern port city emerging as the best fit.

A letter sent from the council sent to its mayor said Glasgow is offering “friendship and solidarity to Mykolaiv as twin cities.”

It added: “We believe that the people of Glasgow would be very willing to provide practical support and aid as well as moral support to the people of Mykolaiv, as you work to provide for their needs and reconstruct your city amid the ongoing threat of attack and following the loss and injury of so many of your citizens to Russian aggression.”

The Mayor, Oleksandr Syenkevych, wrote back: “On behalf of the Mykolaiv City Council and all inhabitants of the hero city of Mykolaiv I have the honor to pay the respect to all the friendly people of Glasgow, your city council and to you personally.

“It is a great honour for me and our city to expand our international ties at such a difficult time for Ukraine to share international experience in order to rebuild Mykolaiv and bring the war to a speedy end.”

The twinning proposal will be presented to a full council meeting next week.