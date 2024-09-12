Glasgow shares fan zones plan as UK and Ireland set to host Euros 2028

The official said there are plans for a “football village” which could include “sponsor activation, come and try, photo opportunities” and food and drink services.

Fan zones are expected to open in Glasgow for the whole of Euro 2028, when the tournament is hosted by the UK and Ireland.

Planning is underway for the next edition of the European Football Championship, which is set to see six games played at Hampden Park.

Glasgow Life, the city council’s arms-length culture and sport organisation, will work with other organisers, including both governments and European football governing body UEFA, to help deliver the event.

In an update to the city’s licensing forum, an official from Glasgow Life said fan zones are planned “for the duration of the entire championships”.

When Glasgow hosted games at Euro 2020, which was delayed until 2021 due to the covid pandemic, Glasgow Green was used as a fan zone. There had been original plans for event zones in the Merchant City and George Square.

There are also set to be “more traditional fan zones”, she said, similar to those seen in Germany at Euro 2024 this summer, which will show the games on big screens and serve food and drink.

Another Glasgow Life official said the city had hosted four games in “very challenging circumstances” in 2021. “Glasgow is considered a brilliant city for the sport,” she added. “We’ve got a really good reputation with UEFA.”

Nine host cities have been named for the tournament: Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham.

It is expected Glasgow will host a quarter final, with the semi finals and final set to be held in London at Wembley.

The official said this was “better than we’ve had” and the decisions were “all relative to stadium capacity”. She added there will be “some upgrades” at Hampden to “allow it to be able to meet the requirements”.

She also said: “There was a flexibility around the fan zones [in Germany]. They flexed for the larger events. We are looking at how we can be more flexible around our fan zones to help businesses as well.”

Glasgow Life will also work on a mobility programme to “ensure accessible, reliable transport to and from the city centre to Hampden” and a citywide activation programme, with events in community and sport centres.