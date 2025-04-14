Glasgow South West Food Bank launch urgent appeal following overnight break in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overnight between April 10 th and April 11 th 2025, Glasgow South West Foodbank’s Cardonald Foodbank Centre was broken into, burgled and vandalised.

The premises at Cardonald Foodbank Centre from, Hillington Park Parish Church, was broken into on Thursday night, April 10.

The storage area was burgled and vandalised, leading to the loss of thousands of pounds worth of stock and materials. This is the busiest of the five FoodbankCentres operated by the Glasgow South West Foodbank.

Glasgow South West Foodbank is a small, independent, local charity. The charity have launched an urgent appeal to try and raise desperately needed funds to allow the food bank to continue operating in the current challenging climate. The food bank have been facing an increase in demand, increased food costs and a decrease in donations, so this incident has happened at a particularly unfortunate time for the charity.

Development Manager Claire McCunnie says: ‘When we arrived at our Cardonald Foodbank Centre on Friday morning, we were told by the Session Clerk of the Church about the break in.

“Due to the strength and tenacity of our staff and volunteers, we were able to open the centre, as normal, that morning and serve the people who attended needing our help.

“Thankfully, no one was here when the break in occurred, and no one was hurt. But clearing up all the mess left behind was very upsetting as, of course, was the loss of stock. It’s honestly devastating.

“We are a small team who work extremely hard helping vulnerable people in our community offering so much more than just food parcels. The advice services people can access through us lift the weight of worry and fear off people’s shoulders. We know that for some people that can be lifesaving.

“If anyone feels moved to help us replace the stock and materials lost during this incident, we would be extremely grateful for any donations. You can donate money online, food at our warehouse or drop off points in local supermarkets or even become one of regular donors.”

Since opening in December 2013, the food bank have provided over three quarters of a million meals to Glaswegians without the money to put food on their table. Alongside those meals, they offer a listening ear and respect, and advice and support through our partner agencies.

The matter has been reported to Police Scotland and anyone with any further information can contact them to assist with their inquiries.