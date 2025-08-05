Glasgow: Spider-Man appears to leap from building to building during police chase as filming continues in city

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST
Watch the moment an action-packed Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on a Glasgow street, with cars made up to look like NYPD vehicles.

Amazing footage shows the action-packed moment Spider-Man appears to leap from building to building during a police chase as filming for the new movie takes place in Glasgow.

The latest sequel in the blockbuster franchise, Spider Man: Brand New Day - featuring Tom Holland as the superhero - is currently being filmed in the city.

Video taken at 11.45am on August 5 likely shows Tom Holland's stunt double - dressed in the iconic red and blue suit - swinging on a rope from the arm of a crane which is being driven down Bothwell Street.

Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on Bothwell Street, Glasgow.placeholder image
Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on Bothwell Street, Glasgow. | SWNS

Because of the motion, Spider-Man appears to be leaping from building to building as he moves along the street.

Following the crane is a convoy of racing police cars, done up to resemble NYPD.

Filming for the eagerly anticipated Marvel movie began on August 1, with areas of Glasgow transformed to resemble parts of an American city.

A local - who took this footage from a high window, but does not want to be named - said: "It's very exciting, I'm a massive Marvel fan. Spider-Man is my son's favourite and it's great to be able to tell him about the filming of the movie."

