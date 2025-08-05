Watch the moment an action-packed Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on a Glasgow street, with cars made up to look like NYPD vehicles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazing footage shows the action-packed moment Spider-Man appears to leap from building to building during a police chase as filming for the new movie takes place in Glasgow.

The latest sequel in the blockbuster franchise, Spider Man: Brand New Day - featuring Tom Holland as the superhero - is currently being filmed in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video taken at 11.45am on August 5 likely shows Tom Holland's stunt double - dressed in the iconic red and blue suit - swinging on a rope from the arm of a crane which is being driven down Bothwell Street.

Spider-Man building leap stunt is filmed on Bothwell Street, Glasgow. | SWNS

Because of the motion, Spider-Man appears to be leaping from building to building as he moves along the street.

Following the crane is a convoy of racing police cars, done up to resemble NYPD.

Filming for the eagerly anticipated Marvel movie began on August 1, with areas of Glasgow transformed to resemble parts of an American city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local - who took this footage from a high window, but does not want to be named - said: "It's very exciting, I'm a massive Marvel fan. Spider-Man is my son's favourite and it's great to be able to tell him about the filming of the movie."