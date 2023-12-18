Glasgow Stonemason wins national award from On the Tools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday November 9 2023 On The Tools honoured the outstanding individuals in the UK construction sector at the On The Tools Awards.

On the night, Scott Reid, owner of Glasgow-based stonemasonry business, Stratum Masonry, won the 'Special Recognition Award’', sponsored by Trade Direct Insurance Services LTD.

The Special Recognition Award was designed to raise the profile of those who are especially committed to raising the profile of the trade. They might be using social media to highlight and pass on traditional skills or crafts, or they could be using their platform to raise awareness of trade-specific issues like the skills gap or health and safety.

Stratum Masonry, founded in 2019 by Scott Reid, excels in preserving Scotland's heritage through the craft of stonemasonry. Specialising in traditional building restoration addresses the need for this rare trade with dedication, ensuring a bespoke approach to each project.

With a stellar reputation and hundreds of 5-star reviews under their belt, the diverse team of 20 emphasises passion and professionalism. Beyond commercial success, they aim to revitalise the dying craft through digital marketing and apprenticeship programs. In a submission video to accompany their entry, Scott says: “We believe we should win this award because of our commitment to our craft, which is one of the oldest alive.”

Lee Wilcox, CEO and co-founder of On The Tools, commended the well-deserved victories of the evening, stating, "Scott’s dedication to upskilling apprentices and enthusiasm for restoring and preserving such incredible historical buildings is what earned him and Stratum Masonry the win this year. He said it’s an honour to carry out his work, but really, the industry should be honoured to have him on the playing field. Congratulations, Scott!"

After winning the award, Scott Reid said, "The team, our clients, and our friends who put all the work into this, as well- it’s much appreciated. Thank you very much to On The Tools for hosting an incredible evening.”

The On The Tools Awards are an ongoing and necessary display of excellence within UK construction, which celebrates the figures in the industry that go above and beyond in their work. Covering various categories, the process ensures that businesses like Stratum Masonry and its team members have the opportunity to be acknowledged for their dedication and outstanding achievements.

On the night, Lee Wilcox, CEO and co-founder of On The Tools said: "On The Tools is connecting construction to improve the lives of UK tradespeople. Entertaining, informing and empowering tradespeople is at the heart of everything we do.

We recognise that tradespeople deserve to be uplifted and celebrated; they’re the ones keeping this nation going. So, after a hugely successful awards programme in 2022, I am thrilled to bring the awards back for 2023, with thanks to the support of our generous sponsors.

I hope that tonight’s celebration serves as a testament to the unbeatable spirit of our tradespeople. Let their stories inspire the next generation to follow in their footsteps.”