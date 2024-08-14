Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glasgow Cabbie Facebook page is raising funds for an anti-immigration rally inspired by a Tommy Robinson event in London that featured violent clashes and the protests in Belfast that led to immigrant businesses being attacked.

Taxi driver Stef Shaw shared a poem in 2015 called Welcome to Glasgow: “Whenever you arrive here, you’ll see a smiling face, you’ll hear the Glasgow banter and feel a warm embrace”. The aspiring writer grew a following on Facebook leading charity campaigns and sharing poetry inspired by the city.

Since the tragic Southport stabbing two weeks ago, his Facebook page has been the focus for anti immigrant comments and the organisation of a rally in George Square under the Enough is Enough slogan used by far right extremist groups, violent rioters in England and hate mobs in Northern Ireland.

Glasgow’s Enough is Enough rally will take place in George Square on Saturday 7 September. Protests held under the same banner in cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Belfast, Leeds, Nottingham and Hull saw criminal violence and disorder as police and businesses were attacked. Hundreds of arrests have been made in the last two weeks as a result of the riots that were quelled by a strong police response and counter-protests.

The Glasgow welcome that Stef Shaw wrote about in his poem was not evident in his post on 28 July that set the scene for his anti immigrant campaign: “I see the huge amount of foreign graffiti all over Glasgow, and hear of the criminality that thousands of foreigners have become involved in - in our country, I feel a complete sense of betrayal.”

By the following day he was inspired by a rally in London led by violent convicted criminal Tommy Robinson and considering a similar event in Glasgow: “It’s been fantastic to see the huge social media interest in the London Pro-UK Rally and the huge numbers who arrived to demonstrate. This, of course, brought many of you to ask why we can’t do similarly in George Square in light of the news that Sheikh Yasser al-Habib, a 45-year-old extremist Muslim cleric, is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the isle of Torsa, off the west coast of Scotland.” There were nine arrests at the London gathering that featured far-right slogans.

In the hours after the Southport stabbing, Stef Shaw switch his focus from the muslim cleric, taking the opportunity to link the murder of three girls to his proposed event in Glasgow: “Whatever happened to our Scottish warriors” he posted alongside a call to protest.

The parents of Alice da Silva Aguiar, one of three girls murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed event last month, called for an end to the rioting that followed their deaths at an emotional funeral for their young daughter.

Riots in Southport and in towns and cities across the UK were triggered by false online posts wrongly identifying the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant. A teenager, born in Wales, has since been charged.

“Stand up and be counted regardless of your employer’s efforts to stop you or continue to suffer at the hands of poisonous people, until their venom reaches your safe haven!” Stef Shaw stated, attracting hundreds of comments to his Facebook page, including followers of Tommy Robinson - the Glasgow Cabbie replied to ask for a copy of the far-right agitator and convicted criminal’s documentary Silenced. Comments under this post still include misinformation about the Southport tragedy. A ‘top fan’ of the page said: “Civil war coming soon, the left have a lot to answer for”.

The Glasgow Cabbie posted on 31 July, asking why the identity of the Southport suspect had not been released. In the comments below, Stef Shaw replied: “In terms of race or religious hatred we had it with young Chris Donald who was murdered by a Pakistani gang!“ and used the opportunity to promote his anti immigrant rally. There is no evidence that race or religion played a part in the tragedy in Southport.

Later that day he had posted the date and time of the George Square protest: “Let’s get ready to rumble” he said. Tommy Robinson then quickly promoted the event on his X account: “The British are rising.” Stef Shaw has stated that there has been no direct communication between his group and Robinson.

There was some confusion over the date of the Enough is Enough protest against immigrants in Glasgow at first - posts for a Stop the Boats protest on 10 August had been shared online. Comments on the Glasgow Cabbie page show that the anti-immigrant rally was moved to 7 September as the initial date clashed with an Orange Order marching season event and a Rangers home match. Orange Order member Johnny McGinty had proposed his own protest before realising the date clash, then cancelled the protest to join with the rally in September.

This month Stef Shaw has been fine tuning the themes for his protest group, arranging marshals and liaising with Police Scotland: “We have huge problems with immigration and the large amount of very serious crime being committed by lots of foreigners entering this country” he said, while stating that politicians Humza Yousef and Anas Sarwar are “openly showing bigoted racism in the Scottish Parliament”. Under a picture of Tommy Robinson on his Facebook page, the Glasgow Cabbie said “we only ever organise peaceful marches”.

This week, the Glasgow Cabbie page started a GoFundMe account to raise money for the Enough is Enough protest, £1700 has been raised so far from 50 donations.

A number of counter-protests are being organised for the Enough is Enough. A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “We aware of a planned protest and have a proportionate policing plan in place.”