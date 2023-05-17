Glasgow things to do: Top 15 activities for a sunny day in Glasgow

There’s plenty of things to do in Glasgow on a bright sunny day - not that we get many of them
The sunshine can at times be a bit of a stranger to Glasgow but whenever it does come out in the sky, we have you covered whether it’s your first time visiting the city or you are a local.
Whether you fancy sitting back with a cocktail to relax, have a stroll around a park or want to try something that’s a bit different here’s what to get up to in Glasgow on a sunny day.
1. Go shopping on Buchanan Street
Buchanan Street is always bustling on a busy day and has plenty of shops to keep you entertained no matter what you are looking for.
2. Picnic in Queen’s Park
Queen’s Park produces some brilliant views of the city and is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic on a sunny day.
3. Grab a cocktail on Ashton Lane
One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city where you will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens.
4. City Sightseeing open top bus tour
You can hop on and off at some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks with a ticket on the open top bus tour. You’ll be able to enjoy the sunshine as you go along the stops and see the best of the city.