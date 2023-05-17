Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Glasgow things to do: Top 15 activities for a sunny day in Glasgow

There’s plenty of things to do in Glasgow on a bright sunny day - not that we get many of them

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 17th May 2023, 15:00 BST

The sunshine can at times be a bit of a stranger to Glasgow but whenever it does come out in the sky, we have you covered whether it’s your first time visiting the city or you are a local.

Whether you fancy sitting back with a cocktail to relax, have a stroll around a park or want to try something that’s a bit different here’s what to get up to in Glasgow on a sunny day.

Undefined: gallery
Buchanan Street is always bustling on a busy day and has plenty of shops to keep you entertained no matter what you are looking for.

1. Go shopping on Buchanan Street

Buchanan Street is always bustling on a busy day and has plenty of shops to keep you entertained no matter what you are looking for.

Queen’s Park produces some brilliant views of the city and is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic on a sunny day.

2. Picnic in Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park produces some brilliant views of the city and is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic on a sunny day.

One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city where you will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens.

3. Grab a cocktail on Ashton Lane

One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city where you will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens.

You can hop on and off at some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks with a ticket on the open top bus tour. You’ll be able to enjoy the sunshine as you go along the stops and see the best of the city.

4. City Sightseeing open top bus tour

You can hop on and off at some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks with a ticket on the open top bus tour. You’ll be able to enjoy the sunshine as you go along the stops and see the best of the city.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GlasgowCocktailSkyWeatherScotlandShopping