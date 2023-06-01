The six buses will be a permanent addition and driving routes in Glasgow soon!

Glasgow’s first ‘Pride Bus’ was introduced to the city today to officially mark the start of International Pride Month and the beginning of a multi-year partnership between leading transport operator First Bus and Glasgow’s Pride.

Glasgow’s Pride will be held on July 15 and in another ‘world-first’ will place the role of women in the LGBT+ equality movement as Glasgow’s Pride Month theme.

Kicking off an array of Pride Month celebrations for Glasgow’s Pride, Scottish singer-songwriter, and ‘Queen of Pride’, Horse McDonald, hosted the Flauch in George Square outside the City Chambers (City Hall), and was unveiled as the headline act at this year’s Mardi Gla and highlighted the partnership, and the bus operator’s commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The double-decker bus, adorned with a design that represents the colours of the LGBTQ+ progress flag and the words ‘Love Wins’, is now in service and will remain a permanent fixture for Glasgow, highlighting First Bus’s continuous celebration and support of LGBT+ communities.

The inspiration is the colour blue to represent LGBT+ allies with a clear and distinctive strip to represent those that are LGBT+ and for the first time the logo of the European Pride Organisers Association is featured on a bus.

With hate crimes and attacks rising on Glasgow’s LGBT+ communities, Pride Month in Glasgow is as important as ever - the month will promote visibility of LGBT+ people in Glasgow and aims to support equality in the city.

A further five buses are set to take to the streets in the coming months which will see Glasgow hold the record for the world’s largest pride fleet.

On the partnership, Horse McDonald said:“I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Glasgow Pride and to officially launch Glasgow’s first Pride Bus.

“I’m so proud that from our small but mighty city we are leading the way in inclusivity.”

The six Glasgow buses will soon be running routes across Glasgow, and will look similar to this pride bus in Essex(pictured)

Euan McLeod, Executive Director of the LGBT+ Cooperative, said:“It’s brilliant to secure this long-term partnership with First Bus because Pride, to us, is never just about one month.

“We can’t wait to see the full fleet of ‘Love Wins’ buses servicing Glasgow all year round, and we look forward to bringing our wealth of experience to our work with First Bus as we collaborate on their long-term commitments to raise visibility of, and support to, the LGBT+ community.