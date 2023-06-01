Glasgow based restaurant group Six by Nico to open new restaurant this summer

Six by Nico have announced that they are to open a new restaurant in Leeds this summer which will be the Glasgow based restaurant groups first in Yorkshire.

The new 327 sq. metre venue in Leeds is set to open on East Parade on July 3, which shall be the latest opening for the restaurant chain, following a period of significant growth. Known for its ever-evolving restaurant concept, Six by Nico’s latest venue has a capacity for 72 guests and will also feature an onsite bar, with a full bar gantry, cocktail and wine service – serving trademark drinks such as Nico’s Three Aged Cocktails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founded by chef Nico Simeone, Six by Nico offers diners an affordable six-course tasting menu inspired by a theme, destination or concept with the current one called ‘A World of Imagination’ which will be served until July 2. The creative tasting menu changes every six weeks.

Since launching in Finnieston in 2017, Six by Nico has opened locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, London Fitzrovia, London Canary Wharf, Belfast, Dublin and Aberdeen. Now, Six by Nico will be opening its 12th venue – a move which will see up to 60 new jobs created.