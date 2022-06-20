Glasgow train strike: new rail service timetables

After a record turnout of voters, strike action will take place this week.

Many rail services will be altered, and timetables have been updated to adapt to the action.

The strike action is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June, and Saturday 25 June.

Network Rail strikes are due to halt 90 per cent of ScotRail trains and many cross-Border operators' services on June 21, 23 and 25. Picture: John Devlin

However, the disruption to services is expected to last until Sunday 26 June.

In most instances there will not be alternative travel offered for those who’s trains have been affected, and it is advised that you contact your rail company directly.

So, what services are affected from Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming strike action.

Why are there rail strikes?

The strike action comes after a pay and job security dispute.

Train workers are hopeful that through this action they will be able to ensure higher wages, job security and no forced redundancies.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch spoke on the matter following the vote. He said: "Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.”

The union will now be demanding urgent talks with Network Rail and the 15 train operating companies that were balloted to find a negotiated settlement to the dispute over pay, jobs and safety.

Around 40,000 RMT members who work for Network Rail and other train companies in the UK were balloted to vote.

The vote had a huge turn out with 71% of those eligible to vote, with 89% of those voting in favour of strike action and 11% voting against.

What rail companies are affected by the strike?

Here is the full list of train services where staff have voted for strike action:

Network Rail

Chiltern Railways,

Cross Country Trains,

Greater Anglia,

LNER,

East Midlands Railway,

c2c,

Great Western Railway,

Northern Trains,

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express,

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

Judging by the list of confirmed companies taking part in the strike there may be some disruption to trains departing from and arriving at Glasgow.

How are some of the rail services from Glasgow affected?

Avanti West Coast

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: “On strike days (21, 23 and 25 June), we plan to run one train per hour from Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow.”

“These trains will operate during limited hours, with the first train of the day departing Euston just before 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing mid-afternoon.”

The Avanti website states that any customers with existing tickets for travel from Tuesday 21 June to Sunday 26 June can use those tickets anytime between now and Monday 27 June.

Customers don’t need to make any changes to your ticket in order to travel early. The onboard and station teams will be ready to accept your ticket dated 21 to 26 June.

Glasgow Central to London

First: 07:54am

Last: 2:47pm

Customers can find the full updated timetable on the Avanti West Coast website .

Cross Country Trains

Cross Country will only be running trains to Edinburgh throughout the strike.

However they will not be running trains that depart from Glasgow to any other destinations throughout the strike period.

You can find the latest updates on trains departing Glasgow via Cross Country on their strike action timetable on the Cross CountryTrains Website .

LNER

The main places this company runs trains are York, Doncaster, Peterborough and London.

The company is a popular choice for those travelling from Glasgow to London, and stops such as Edinburgh, Newcastle, and York in between.

According to the LNER, If you have a ticket for travel on 21, 23 or 25 June you can use this ticket to travel instead between 20 to 28 June inclusive.

There will be no services running across Glasgow, this includes to destinations such as Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness.

LNER will only operate two trains per hour between London and Edinburgh and one train per hour between London and Leeds.