Glasgow TV shows nominated for BAFTAs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BAFTA Scotland have announced their nominations for their annual awards show

BAFTA Scotland today announces the nominations for the annual BAFTA Scotland Awards, honouring creative excellence in broadcasting and production across film and television in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday 17 November, hosted by Edith Bowman and livestreamed on BAFTA’s Youtube.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An edited highlights programme will also broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 20 November.

The top nominated films/programmes are:

Dinosaur receives four nominations

Out of Darkness receives three nominations

Baby Reindeer, Girl, Is There Anybody Out There? and Two Doors Down each receive two nominations

The performance categories feature first-time BAFTA Scotland nominees Safia Oakley-Green and Kit Young for Out of Darkness, Stephen McMillan for The Lesson, Khalid Abdalla for The Crown, Daniel Portman for Loch Henry (Black Mirror), Doon Mackichan for Two Doors Down and Nicola Walker for Annika.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Gadd and Ashley Storrie are first-time dual BAFTA nominees. Both are nominated for their performances and writing for Baby Reindeer and Dinosaur respectively.

Nominations for the 15 competitive categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprised of industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.

Across the 15 categories announced today, five categories have been increased from three to four nominations, to reflect the exceptionally high volume of entries submitted to these categories. A similar accommodation was made in 2023 for Actor Television and Actress Television, and remains in place this year. For 2024, Director Fiction, Entertainment, and Short Film and Animation have also been increased from three to four nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominees for the BAFTA Scotland Audience Award (in partnership with Screen Scotland) will be announced on Friday 11 October. The Audience Award is the only BAFTA Scotland award whose winner is voted for by the public. Members of the public can vote for their favourite Scot on Screen from the list of nominated individuals from Friday 11 October on bafta.org.

Two BAFTA Special Awards will also be presented at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on 17 November, with the recipients to be announced next month.

In August 2024, BAFTA Scotland presented a BAFTA Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film to producer, writer, curator and film festival director Lynda Myles at a special event during Edinburgh International Film Festival, with more information available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edith Bowman, BAFTA Scotland Awards host, said: “It’s an absolute joy to be back hosting the BAFTA Scotland Awards. My favourite night of the year. Year after year, I am

blown away by the creativity and talent on show and I can’t wait to celebrate them all on Sunday 17 November”.

The ceremony will be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://www.youtube.com/bafta, with an edited highlights programme broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 20 November.