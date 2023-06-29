The duo were pictured in robes after receiving their degrees

It was a memorable day for Blue Nile singer Paul Buchanan and actor Bill Paterson as they were recognised with honorary degrees from the University of Glasgow.

As degrees were handed out for students graduating from The School of Culture and Creative Arts and the School of Modern Language and Cultures, the duo were spotted in their university robes.

Paul Buchanan attended the University of Glasgow as a student back in the day where he studied literature and medieval history before leaving with a post-graduate degree. He was the lead singer of The Blue Nile and is considered to be one of Scotland’s finest songwriters as he released four albums with the band and was given the Doctor of Music award.

Paterson was born in Glasgow and raised in the East End of the city in Dennistoun, he has appeared in the likes of Comfort and Joy, Doctor Who and Fleabag with the actor given the title of Doctor of the University.