Famous faces that studied and graduated from the University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow has nurtured some of the biggest and best personalities across the world for centuries

The University of Glasgow, a renowned seat of higher education nestled in the heart of the West End. It’s produced some of Scotland’s most influential figures throughout its illustrious history.

From groundbreaking politicians to celebrated actors, the university boasts an impressive roster of alumni who have made indelible marks on the global and national stage. In this article, we hope to uncover the top 10 famous faces that have emerged from the ancient hallowed halls of the University of Glasgow.

Prepare to be enthralled as we unveil the remarkable individuals who once walked the same corridors, sat in the same lecture halls, and absorbed the same knowledge that has shaped generations.

Join us as we celebrate the achievements and contributions of these extraordinary personalities, whose journeys began at the University of Glasgow, laying the foundation for their extraordinary success on the global stage.

1 . Susan Calman Susan Calman graduated with a law degree from the University of Glasgow in 1996 - she spent a number of years as a lawyer before going on to become a writer, actor, and comedian Photo: Susan Calman

2 . Nicola Sturgeon Scotland’s former First Minister graduated with a law degree 1992 before going on to get her Diploma in 1993. She then became an SNP MSP before going on to become First Minister of Scotland in 2014 Photo: PA

3 . Paul Buchanan Lead singer-songwriter of the Blue Nile, Paul Buchanan, studied literature and medieval history at Glasgow, and actually started The Blue Nile with friends from uni.

4 . Mhairi Black Mhairi Black graduated with a first-class honours in Politics and Public Policy in 2015 before going on to become one of the most well-known SNP MP’s Photo: PA

