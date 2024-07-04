StudentCrowd has announced the winners of its annual awards, celebrating universities that excel in student satisfaction and quality education.
They meticulously analysed 31,564 verified student reviews across key categories such as Campus and Facilities, Students' Union, Clubs and Societies, Careers Service, WiFi and Internet, Value for Money, Teaching Quality, Course Content, Personal Tutors, and Job Prospects to determine the rankings.
There was also a standalone category for Best Overall UK Universities, the most coveted of the 11 awards.
Paul Humphreys, StudentCrowd Founder & CEO said, “We’re delighted to share the results of our 2024 University Awards. The winners are all institutions which consistently deliver best practice leading to excellent student satisfaction.
“Every StudentCrowd review is left by a real, verified student, and by sharing their experiences they provide future students with the insight they need to make the best decisions.”
1. Ulster University
"Ulster university has a well structured building along with various facilities that helps students throughout their academic. Qualified and professional lecturers, adequate laboratories, libraries to support students and staff and lots of support for students."Photo: Ulster University
2. University of Sheffield
"The facilities provided by the school for students are diverse and intelligent. Diamond and West Bank libraries provided places for me to study quietly. The student union and teachers are very concerned about our mental and physical health and provide help for our employment." | taz chars/GooglePhoto: taz chars/Google
3. University of Birmingham
"Really nice study spaces and there are lots of places to eat on or near campus. There are so many societies to be a part of too. The student union is good and has good representatives as well! The careers service constantly send emails to check in and send advice and resources for us too!" | YuanGeng - stock.adobe.com
4. University of St Andrews
"I Love St Andrews. There are so many amazing resources, range of classes and very good sense of community. While the town is small everyone is so lovely and always happy to help." | Heritage Images/Getty Images
