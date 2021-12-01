Glasgow University staff start three-day strike

Staff at Glasgow University are part of the three day strike.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) Scotland voted to strike from Wednesday 1 to Friday 3 December in a dispute about falling pay, pension cuts and “worsening working conditions”.

The staff, on picket lines outside main university entrances, join colleagues at 58 universities across the UK taking similar action.

Staff at Glasgow University are on strike over pay and pensions wheres Glasgow School of Art staff are taking action on pay only.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “It is deeply regrettable that staff have been forced into taking industrial action again, but sadly university bosses have shown little interest in negotiating in good faith and addressing the serious concerns of staff over falling pay, massive pension cuts, equality pay gaps and the rampant use of insecure contracts.

“The truth is that staff are asking for the bare minimum.