Glasgow shipbuilders honoured on 50th anniversary of strike

A civic reception is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in.

The event will be hosted by Lord Provost Philip Braat at Glasgow City Chambers and will pay tribute to those who led and took part in the historic strike.

What was the strike?

The work-in at UCS, during 1971-72, saw workers stage a sit in following the Government’s decision to remove funding and attempt to close the yard.

The decision meant at least 6000 of the 8500 shipyard workers employed by the yards would have to be made redundant.

The work-in at Govan attracted support from around the globe. Workers from across five continents sent donations and messages of support with John Lennon and Yoko Ono sending a cheque for £1000 to support the workers as well as a bouquet of 100 red roses.

The work-in saw workers manage and operate the UCS shipyards until the government changed its policy.

‘Keep alive the struggle’

Jimmy Cloughley, a former member of the UCS co-ordinating committee, said on behalf of the veterans: “This event is not one born out of nostalgia but a reminder that we have to keep alive the struggle to maintain employment for our young people.”

Unite Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty added: “The UCS work-in in the 1970’s is a powerful reminder that the struggles faced by workers then to keep their jobs and keep industries open, are the same ones workers are having today fifty years on.