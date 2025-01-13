Glasgow welcomes open top bus concert over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend saw a a ‘bus-top concert’ in Glasgow, as popular Scottish trad band Gnoss delighted punters on an open-top bus tour of the city.

The stunt was put on by Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn to celebrate their headline sponsorship of Celtic Connections, which kicks off this Thursday (16 January).

Saturday’s ‘jig on jig off’ service ferried folk fans between Innis & Gunns taprooms on West Nile Street and Ashton Lane, with Glasgow-based four-piece and Celtic Connections favourites Gnoss performing sets at both venues – as well as the bus ride in between, provided by City Sightseeing Glasgow.

Gnoss, known for their dynamic fusion of traditional Scottish folk and contemporary flair, will take to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 1st February. The gig is already sold out, showing the rising popularity of trad.

The band’s guitarist and vocalist Aidan Moodie added: “What a laugh playing our music round the streets of Glasgow! We've been locked in the studio recording some new tunes, so it was great to get outside for a breath of fresh air. Even if it was baltic.”

"Celtic Connections is one of our favourite festivals and we loved kicking it off with the Innis & Gunn bus tour. We’re playing our biggest headline show to date at the festival, alongside the incredible Lauren MacColl, which sold out the other day. And we’ve just been invited to play The Barrowlands on Friday 24th January alongside some of our Orcadian musical pals; The Chair and FARA. It’s going to be one hell of a month!”

A video of the event caught the reels on the bus going round and round, and folk commuters all received a free lager with their ticket.

Dougal Sharp, Master Brewer and founder of Innis & Gunn, said: “We’re all about good beer for good folk! While there’s plenty of chatter about Dry January, we wanted to start 2025 with a bang – and what better way to do it than by partnering with Celtic Connections? It’s a standout moment in Scotland’s cultural calendar, and we’re proud to be the headline partner.

“But for us, it’s never just about putting our name on something – it’s about getting stuck in and going all out. That’s exactly what we did with this bus tour. Having the hugely talented Gnoss perform a live, rolling gig on one of Glasgow’s iconic sightseeing buses was pure magic, not to mention the buzz in our taprooms.

“Folk music is infectious, lively, and bursting with energy – a perfect antidote to the darkest month of the year. Paired with a great beer and good company, it’s the ultimate winter pick-me-up, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.

“Homegrown talent isn’t just something we celebrate – it’s who we are. Like Gnoss, Innis & Gunn was born and brewed right here in Scotland. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Gnoss atop the Glasgow sightseeing bus ahead of their Celtic Connections gig

Starting this week, Celtic Connections, which kicks off on Thursday, continues to push the envelope of artistic programming and ambition with a kaleidoscope of internationally renowned music, exciting new performances, unique showcases and one-off collaborations.

The festival, delivered by Glasgow Life, will fill around 25 venues with around 300 events across 18 days, anticipating around 110,000 visitors and an estimated 1,200 musicians and artists.