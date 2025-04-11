Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme delivered over 1000 new affordable homes in last year

Glasgow City Council’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) helped to build over 1,000 additional affordable homes in the city in the past year.

The original £78.687million grant from the Scottish Government was bolstered during the year by an additional £11.544million to focus on Strategic Acquisitions, and a further £3.825m from the Scottish Government to a final budget of £94.056million.

446 affordable homes were approved, 727 started work on site, and 1,011 completed during the year. The completions target for the year was exceeded, and the approvals and starts targets narrowly missed. This was largely due a 23% budget reduction at the start of the financial year, which meant that some schemes had to be delayed. Over 99% of the homes granted approval will be for social rent.

Amongst the developments and phases of developments that completed in 2024/25 are the former Victoria Hospital (Sanctuary Housing Association); Calton Village Phase 1 (Wheatley Homes Glasgow); Connal Street, Dalmarnock (Thenue HA); Shandwick Street, Easterhouse (Wheatley Homes Glasgow); Water Row Phase 1 (Govan HA); and Dundashill (West of Scotland HA).

The Strategic Acquisitions programme enabled housing associations to acquire 100 properties to be occupied by homeless families. A further 70 void or empty properties had works undertaken on them to allow them to be let.

The AHSP also funded over 1,200 medical adaptations to housing association properties, which have allowed residents to stay in their adapted home.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing and Development at Glasgow City Council, said: “‘I am pleased to say that the council has helped deliver more than 1,000 affordable homes in Glasgow in the past year. This has been achieved despite reduced budgets and continued construction inflation. Given that we are in a Housing Emergency, it is more important than ever that we increase the supply of new, high-quality affordable homes in the city. We have done this through successful partnership working with our colleagues in the sector, most notably with the network of housing associations across Glasgow”.

Full details of the 2024/25 AHSP and its achievements will be presented at a future council committee.