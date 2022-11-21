Glasgow’s Christmas light switch-on made its dramatic return to the city after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic.

It’s been three years since the last switch-on, and Glasgow Loves Christmas made sure to make it a big one, with a full programme of entertainment led by Clyde 1 presenters George Bowie and Cassi Gillespie.

Entertainment included a Little Mix Magic tribute act, followed by performances from the 20-piece Berrie Big Band and Soul Nation Choir, with a crowd sing-along and comedy segment sandwiched in between.

Santa Claus himself made an appearance at the event to greet the Glasgow crowd ahead of a performance from Scottish pop star Callum Beattie. The Christmas lights were switched on at 7pm as a firework display was set off simultaneously above Glasgow City Chambers.

10,600 people were lucky enough to get tickets in the ballot this year. To mark the return of the Christmas light switch-on, we’ve gathered pictures for the momentous occassion. Have a look below to watch the council flip the switch on the Christmas lights in Glasgow.

At the same time Princes Square lit up their own giant 42ft Christmas tree with the help of Santa (busy night for the auld yin). The pillars around the centre were also decorated in twinkling lights, adding a touch of festive sparkle. The Elf School also made a comeback to help train up some young Glaswegian elves.

The Princes Square’s Christmas music programme this year included: Festival of Choirs, organised in partnership with Quarriers – one of Scotland’s leading social care charities. Princes Square will host performances daily from 9th December between 1-2pm in support of the charity.

Fireworks at George Square Fireworks went off as the lights came on over Glasgow

Fireworks over George Square Councillor Eva Murray (@EvaCMurray on Twitter) shared this magical pic of the lights switch-on last night.

The crowd at George Square The Glasgowist, (@HelloGlasgowist on Twitter) shared this image of the crowd at George Square at the Christmas Lights Switch-on

Glasgow's Provost with the last bauble Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, hold the final bauble to place on the George Square Christmas Tree