From Pollokshaws Road to Great Western Road - here’s our list of the top 10 noisiest streets in Glasgow

Noisy neighbours, we’ve all had one - but some streets in Glasgow are much worse than others - with that in mind we asked Glasgow City Council for information on the streets in Glasgow with the most noise complaints.

GlasgowWorld submitted a Freedom of Information request for domestic noise complaints in Glasgow.

The council could not offer full details on non-domestic noise complaints not related to people’s homes, but informed us that in the last four years, over 100 people have complained about the noise levels of ice cream vans - 3 have lodged a noise complaint so far in 2023, 47 issued a complaint in 2022, 42 complaints in 2021, and 29 complaints in 2020 - for a total of 121 noise complaints about ice cream truck chimes.

In the last three years, 10,601 noise complaints have been made to Glasgow City Council - the most complained about noises in Glasgow were:

These are the streets across the city with the most noise complaints.

1 . Garthland Drive (Dennistoun) Garthland Drive had 8 noise complaints in 2020, 22 in 2021, and eight in 2022 - for a total of 38 noise complaints in the last three years - making it the tenth noisiest street in Glasgow.

2 . Pollokshaws Road (Southside) Pollokshaws Road had 12 noise complaints in 2020, 15 in 2021, and 11 in 2022 - for 38 noise complaints on the street in total - making it the ninth noisiest street in Glasgow. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Tollcross Road (Tollcross) Tollcross Road had 8 noise complaints in 2020, 9 in 2021, and 26 in 2022 - for a total of 43 noise complaints making it the eighth most complained about street in terms of noise complaints.

4 . Cathay Street (Milton) Cathay Street was the seventh-most complained about street in terms of noise complaints