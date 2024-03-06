Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Provand’s Lordship, the oldest house in Glasgow, will reopen on Friday March 29 2024, the Glasgow council arms-length organisation, Glasgow Life, has confirmed.

Upgrading works have included repairs to the building’s roof, chimneys, and downpipes. Doors and windows have been replaced in original styles and protection against rising damp has been added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will also see the new lime harling render (roughcast) that helps preserve the building against weather damage and make it look as it did in the 15th century.

Around £1.6 million was spent on repairs and improvement work which started in the summer of 2022.

Provand’s Lordship is part of the Glasgow’s Cathedral Precinct. The area will have a significant part to play in celebrations of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary in 2025.

Glasgow Life Museums teams are already returning objects to display ahead of reopening at the start of the Easter weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Convener for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “Reopening Provand’s Lordship in time for Easter will offer as many people as possible the chance to visit. Inside, Provand’s Lordship remains a time capsule of medieval Glasgow, showing people what life was like in the city 500 years ago.

"The reopening of Provand’s Lordship comes as visitors have a final opportunity to visit the People’s Palace before it closes for refurbishment. The investment in both these Glasgow icons will protect these important cultural heritage assets for future generations.”