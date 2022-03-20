Glasgow’s Panther Milk to feature on BBC Dragons’ Den

The popular drinks will be the subject of a Dragons’ Den pitch this week.

Founder of Panther Milk vegan cocktail, Paul Crawford, will appear on BBC’s Dragons’ Den on Thursday 24 March.

The drink, which is popular in Barcelona (‘Leche De Pantera’ ) was discovered by Paul when he travelled there to to run dance music events when he was co-owner of Sub Club.

Paul decided to open a pop up Panther Milk bar in Tabac in the city centre before launching an independent drinks brand once the bar shut in 2019.

Over lockdown, fans could enjoy the different flavoured drinks at home, with the ‘Original’ and ‘Strawberry’ Creme de Fraise flavours available at online stockists and various venues across the UK.

Speaking of the drinks, Paul said: “We use oat milk instead because we want to be as sustainable as possible and then we have a range of different flavours like chocolate, mint, banana or strawberry.”