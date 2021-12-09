Pop-up Panther Milk bar to open in Glasgow for one night only

It’s a favourite drink that was created in Glasgow, and it’s getting its own dedicated bar this month.

What’s happening? Panther M*lk is opening a pop-up bar in the west end this month for one night only.

Where is the Panther Milk pop-up? The team behind the popular drink, which consist of a blend of oat milk, rum, gin, Cointreau, peppermint and cinnamon, will open their pop up bar in ‘a dark and moody’ space upstairs at the Hidden Lane Brewery.

When? Saturday 18 December, with bookings being taken now for the limited seating.

What to expect: Panther M*lk will be served straight, and in hot and cold cocktails.

Panther M*lk is an award-winning drink that was crated by Paul Crawford in Glasgow, after seeing the success of the Leche de Pantera cocktail in Spain.

The secret Panther M*lk bar operated from Tabac in the city centre from 2015 until 2019 when they closed their doors. Over lockdown, fans could enjoy the different flavoured drinks at home, with the ‘Original’ and ‘Strawberry’ Creme de Fraise flavours available at online stockists and various venues across the UK.