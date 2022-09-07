Callum Beattie will play the two intimate rooftop gigs in celebration of his new album ‘Vandals’.

Callum Beattie will celebrate the release of his new album, ‘Vandals’, with two intimate full-band performances at Glasgow’s ‘best’ rooftop bar.

The RED Sky Bar at the Radisson RED Glasgow will provide the setting for the two intimate shows on Tuesday, 1 November.

Callum - who played on the main stage at TRNSMT this year, supported the likes of Amy MacDonald at the Hydro and at the Montreux Jazz Festival – will perform to just 150 lucky fans at each show.

Callum said: “I love the venue – it’s really something special – and we have had some great times at Radisson RED.

“So when we wanted to put on something really cool for fans, it was the first place we thought of – and luckily they jumped at the idea.

“The whole idea was to keep it small, intimate, so the RED Sky Bar is perfect – and we are doing two performances so 300 fans will get to be part of it overall.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the album release – hanging out with fans, playing old favourites and new stuff from the album and just having a party in this beautiful room overlooking Glasgow.”

Radisson RED has recently played host to Tom Walker to Arielle Free, George Bowie, and Baby Strange, as well as club nights with international DJs.

General manager Graham Chalmers said: “We are thrilled Callum is marking his album release with these very intimate shows in our RED Sky Bar.

“He’s dropped by for an impromptu song or two a few times in the past but we are really pleased he wants to celebrate such a huge occasion with us.

“It will be an incredible evening, seeing him not on a massive stage miles away, but just a few feet from the audience.

“Callum is one of the most exciting talents to come out of Scotland in years and he will be headlining arenas soon, so this is not to be missed.”