Glaswegian charity boss awarded OBE for outstanding work in combating kidney disease

Glasgow-born Sandra Currie, chief executive of national charity Kidney Research UK, officially received her OBE from HRH The Prince of Wales yesterday at Windsor Castle.

Sandra, who grew up in Drumchapel and trained as a psychiatric nurse at Gartnavel Royal Hospital, was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s New Year Honours, in recognition of her services to people affected by kidney disease.

Under Sandra’s leadership for 12 years, the charity has achieved significant growth, investing more than £71 million into research over the past decade, working to combat kidney disease in areas of health inequality and to influence national policy to secure earlier diagnoses and accelerate access to life-saving treatments.

With over 600,000 Scots estimated to be living with kidney disease, there is an urgent need for action to improve awareness and tackle the rapidly rising numbers of patients, which Sandra has championed throughout her tenure.

“It was a very special moment,” said Sandra. “To represent the kidney community in such a setting was incredibly humbling. This honour helps raise the profile of a disease that affects one in ten people in the UK, can have devastating consequences for those who reach kidney failure, but is still overlooked. I’m grateful for the recognition, and more determined than ever to keep pushing for change.”

Sandra continues to champion kidney health in Scotland and has worked closely with the Scottish Government, most recently through the charity’s Scotland Action Plan for chronic kidney disease.

For more information about kidney disease and to take a free health check, visit https://www.kidneyresearchuk.org/