Adventurous Directors, Lucy and Stewart Alexander of Glasgow based electrical, mechanical and fire and security contractors, A. Alexander Group, have successfully completed Rust2Rome, a 4,500 mile epic journey raising £17,298 in aid of My Name’5 Doddie charity.
The rally was completed in Bella, a restored Volvo 940 estate car who received lots of attention on the trip thanks to her stand out Doddie Weir tartan. To take part in the event cars had to cost less than £1,000 or be more than 20 years old.
The journey set off from Edinburgh and took ten days passing through France and the hair pin bends of the Swiss Alps before arriving at the Colosseum in Rome. During the trip the couple slept in Bella’s customised roof top tent box.
Commenting on the adventure Stewart Alexander said, “It was an amazing experience although we did face a few challenges along the way. Bella was terrific and it was great fun to see people’s reactions to her as we drove through villages and towns. Despite a blockage in the air conditioning and an exhaust manifold issue, on the whole she was fine.
“We’re very grateful to everyone who donated to the cause including clients, family and friends and even people who stopped us in the street when they saw Bella parked up.
“It’s really been fantastic. Although Bella is now back home, we’ll still be taking her out and about for a spin.”
Lucy and Stewart were keen to support the charity in memory of Isobel MacKay (Bella), Stewart’s aunt, a remarkable and inspirational woman who was diagnosed with and lived with MND, a disease that affects the motor neurons of the nervous system, at the same time as Scottish Rugby Union player Doddie Weir, who founded the charity.
The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation fundraises to aid research, investigate cures, provide grants and support to individuals, and their families, living with MND.