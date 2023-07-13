The new hotel will be right on the edge of George Square

THESE are the first CGI images of the highly anticipated AC by Marriott Glasgow hotel set to open in the city centre in October.

The 245-room hotel – on the edge of Glasgow’s iconic George Square and a key element of the exciting £100 million Love Loan development – is inspired by the city’s history and architecture and includes the impressive revitalisation of the 120 year-old A-listed former city Parish Halls into 22 stunning ‘heritage’ suites with sensitively restored period features.

Prominent in the reimagined Victorian sandstone building – which contains original features including a sweeping stone staircase, period cornicing, and a rooftop glass dome – is a stained glass window depicting Glasgow’s famous coat of arms inspired by the legend of St Mungo.

Drawing on Glasgow’s history, the 22 heritage suites include period features, larger living areas, and rarely seen aspects of the neighbouring City Chambers.

The new-build element of the hotel – which fills an 80-year-old gap site on the corner of George Street and John Street – boasts impressive views from upper floors over the city centre to the east and west including over George Square.

The building is anchored by the AC Lounge, a multi-functional space at the heart of the hotel designed by Hoskins Architects in AC by Marriott’s signature purposeful, simplistic, and elegant style. It includes a living wall, seating areas, and a bar where guests and visitors can enjoy drinks, light bites, and food from a curated bar menu.

The AC Lounge adjoins the AC Library, a bright and contemporary working space where guests can make use of reading materials, a self-service business centre, space for collaboration, and complimentary WiFi.

A CGI generation of a Heritage Suite in the new Marriot hotel.

The four-star hotel also includes AC Fitness, a 24/7 gym with state-of-the-art equipment, yoga facilities, and free weights.

A new restaurant for guests and the public will also be part of the hotel, with details to be announced later this summer.

The AC by Marriott Glasgow is just 150 metres from Glasgow Queen Street Station and minutes from some of the city’s most visited areas and attractions including the Gallery of Modern Art, which is currently hosting the world-premiere Banksy exhibition.

Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, which will be run by RBH Hospitality Management, said: “With world-class events, venues, and attractions, Glasgow is one of the most talked about destinations around, and that creates the perfect backdrop to bring AC by Marriott to Scotland’s largest city.

“We want AC by Marriott Glasgow to be the first choice when people come to visit Glasgow to work, play or stay, and weaving the city’s history into the fabric of the hotel is central to that. The hotel will breathe new life into part of the city’s past, present, and future and help inject energy and vibrancy into a city centre that’s undergoing an exciting transformation.”

AC by Marriott Glasgow is the brand’s first venture into one of Scotland’s major cities, and follows high-profile openings in Inverness and Belfast.

The first AC by Marriott Hotel opened in Madrid in 1999, and its brand of design-led ‘effortless’ hotels has since grown to have a presence in more than 220 locations around the world.

The CGI generation of what the new Marriott Glasgow will look like

The opening of the AC by Marriott Glasgow will be the first stage of the £100 million Love Loan property development project – from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group – that will see the transformation of an area close to George Square into a thriving leisure and residential space including bars, restaurants, health and well-being facilities, a members’ club, and other ancillary uses.