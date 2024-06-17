Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glaswegian Ameed Versace will take on the challenge to raise awareness for Beatson Cancer Charity following the treatment his brother received

A 62-year old man is taking on a 100 mile walk from Dundee to Glasgow in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity.

Ameed Versace, who is from Glasgow and is part of the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society (SABS), is taking on the challenge next week (Monday 24th June) following the treatment his brother received earlier this year.

The route will take Ameed from Dundee to Dunfermline, through to Edinburgh then finishing at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

Ameed says it was important for him to give back following the treatment he received at The Beatson.

He said: “One of my brothers was at The Beatson receiving treatment. I went to visit him and I was very moved when I saw him lying on his bed.

“He was receiving amazing care from the doctors and nurses. People couldn't do enough for him. He was obviously very unwell but he insisted on rising from the bed and greeting me properly and fully - and that moved me.

“As I was leaving, I thought to myself, if we’re talking about caring for humanity, there's no greater respect that we could give, but to do something for The Beatson.”

The Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society is a faith-based organisation working to meet the needs of the Scottish Shia Muslim community. It has been active for at least a decade and the organisation has been involved with many charities over the years.

Ameed explained how the fundraising idea came around.

He continued: “I came up with this plan to walk 100 miles to raise awareness of Beatson Cancer Charity and the support services that you provide.

“Despite the diagnosis and the treatments my brother received, I felt as if he had a very positive outlook on the fact that what is available at The Beatson is quite amazing.

“The level of care really got to him too. Even the other patients and the camaraderie that can be built because there were about four to the ward in his particular ward. I felt as if they had this kind of bond – they were all chatting to each other while we were all visiting - I felt that was quite important.”

Ameed Versace is taking on the challenge next week of walking over 100 miles across Scotland for Beatson Cancer Charity following the treatment his brother received earlier this year. | Contributed

Ameed plans to leave Dundee on the morning of Monday 24th June and then head towards Dunfermline, which is around 39 miles away from Dundee.

He will then continue towards Edinburgh and then head past Livingston for the final stop at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

He is hoping to complete the walk in less than 72 hours with stops along the way.

Ameed says his brother’s courage will get him through the days.

Ameed said: “My parent’s blessings, SABS and the team and ultimately my brother will get me through this.

“Just seeing him in the hospital, what he received, how he's come out of the hospital, and just his wee face at the finishing line which is what I'd like to see – that’ll be a huge driving force for me.”

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Ameed and the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society for their support.

“The walk Ameed is taking on will be no mean feat – we wish him the best of luck and look forward to cheering him on at The Beatson.