Over 11,000 customers in Glasgow donated through the app to date, resulting in meals and a further range of support programmes through the Trussell Trust.

Deliveroo customers in Glasgow have donated the equivalent of over 27,000 meals to food banks in the Trussell Trust network since April 2022.

More than 11,000 Deliveroo customers in the city have contributed by rounding-up their in-app food orders by making a donation at check-out, helping to provide meals to food banks in the network of the anti-poverty charity, the Trussell Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nationwide partnership between Deliveroo and the Trussell Trust aimed to provide two million meals and vital support for people facing hunger across the country, as part of the next phase of Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign. In addition to providing meals, the donations have also helped fund vital support programmes that help people attending food banks to maximise their incomes and break free of poverty.

Glaswegians’ generosity comes as Deliveroo reveals it has hit its initial target of providing 2 million meals to those facing hunger across the UK, through customer donations. To mark achieving their target in just nine months, Deliveroo has committed to matching all donations made by customers on Saturday 4 March, meaning double the number of meals going to food banks in the Trussell Trust network.

Deliveroo customers all across the UK have contributed: donations from customers in Bristol, Birmingham, and Edinburgh provided over 40,000 meals from each city. The two highest donating cities were Manchester at 75,000 meals, and London, which saw donations provide one million meals to Trussell Trust food banks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity which supports a UK-wide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres and works towards a more just future where no one needs emergency food to get by. The partnership marks the first time Deliveroo in the UK has enabled a round-up feature on its app for customers to add a donation when they check-out their orders, with all proceeds going to the Trussell Trust and their network of food banks.

Deliveroo has revealed what people in Rushden like to order

Deliveroo employees have also been volunteering at food banks across the country, while the company also has partnerships with a number of charities who help get food to people facing hardship including Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danni Malone, Director of Network Programmes and Innovation, Trussell Trust, said:“We are extremely grateful to Deliveroo for the support that they have provided over the last year to our network of more than 1,300 food bank centres, including many in Glasgow.

“Food banks are experiencing one of their busiest years yet as they have distributed millions of emergency food parcels to people who can’t afford essentials like heating and food, while also battling against rising operational costs.