Dark kitchen’s are delivery only restaurants that aim to optimise the production of hot food exclusively for online orders.

A Deliveroo ‘dark kitchen’ is set to open in Glasgow’s South Side that will bring takeaways to the doors of Glaswegians in under 30 minutes.

Dark kitchens are a new phenomenon in which kitchen spaces are rented out exclusively to prepare takeaway orders - creating highly efficient production units without a storefront that are optimised for delivery.

The Glasgow unit on Scotland Street in Tradeston will host nine restaurant partners on launch - bringing a range of cuisine choices to Glaswegians, from burgers to poke bowls - all delivered in under 30 minutes.

Dark kitchens are also known as virtual kitchens, cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens or delivery-only restaurants.

Regardless of what they’re called, the concept remains the same - selling meals exclusively through delivery.

Dark kitchens are sites in which hot food is produced exclusively for online delivery

That means you can’t walk in or pick up any meals from the delivery-only kitchen - there’s no room for seating and oftentimes dark kitchens are located in industrial estates with no signage.

Current partners confirmed for launch of the kitchen include Poke Shack, Sprigg, and Lux Burgers.

The number of takeaways in Glasgow on Deliveroo has nearly tripled since the beginning of this year - and orders have nearly doubled. Currently there are more than 1000 different restaurants partnered with Deliveroo.

A spokesperson for the Deliveroo dark kitchen said:”The Scotland Street site will host 9 restaurant partners, bringing a wide variety of cuisine choices to Glaswegians, from burgers to poke bowls, all exclusively on Deliveroo and delivered in under 30 minutes.

“Since early 2022, Deliveroo has increased the number of restaurant partners in Glasgow by 185% and has seen its order numbers increase by 160%, as more independent restaurants and local favourites join the platform.