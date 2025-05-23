Glaswegians to enjoy free bus travel next weekend as part of city-wide event

Everyone attending next weekend’s Clyde Chorus live music event will get a free First Bus two-trip ticket to travel sustainably to and from the festivities

First Bus is giving away over 7,500 free bus journeys next weekend as thousands of people get set to celebrate Glasgow’s 850th birthday at a three-day music festival along the River Clyde.

As part of its support for the city’s year-long celebrations, First Bus is the official travel partner of the Clyde Chorus taking place between May 29th and May 31st which will see live music events taking place at venues such as the SEC Armadillo, SWG3, The Briggait, Pearce Institute, and The Savings Bank.

The event has been designed to showcase local and homegrown talent, Glasgow’s exceptional music scene and its status as a UNESCO City of Music. Artists include Nathan Evans & the Saint Phnx band, Nina Nesbitt, Scottish Opera, and many more.

First Bus, in partnership with Glasgow 850 organisers, are encouraging all concert-goers to travel sustainably to see the best of Glasgow’s talent by giving every ticket holder a free two-trip ticket to allow them to travel conveniently and safely to and from the event.

Everyone who has purchased a ticket to a Clyde Chorus event can access a unique voucher code by completing this form (https://form.jotform.com/251393609168363). Users will then be emailed their unique voucher code and can then simply enter the code into the First Bus app, and a free two-trip ticket will generate which can be activated for the day of the event.

This activity is a continuation of the support from First Bus for Glasgow’s 850th birthday celebrations following the unveiling of a specially designed bus alongside Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken earlier this year. The bus, which is wrapped in Glasgow 850 branding, travels around the city every day, helping connect people and communities with employment, education and leisure opportunities.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be playing our part in celebrating 850 years of our amazing city by making it easier than ever for people to use the bus to experience Glasgow’s fantastic music scene.

“Our partnership not only helps us to reach a wider audience, but further encourages people to choose public transport as their preferred method of travel. We look forward to welcoming concert-goers on our buses throughout the Clyde Chorus.”

Glasgow is set to enjoy 7,500 free bus journeys next weekend as part of the Glasgow 850 Clyde Chorus celebrations. | Contributed

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This fantastic offer from First Bus will make it free and easy to travel to the Clyde Chorus festival - part of Glasgow 850 - where those attending will enjoy a little piece of Glasgow’s history as they watch a great lineup of local and homegrown artists perform over three days.”