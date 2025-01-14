Glaswegians win huge £270k Premium Bonds jackpot in December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow and West Scotland residents win more than £270,000 in December Premium Bonds prize draw

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 15 lucky winners in Glasgow and West Scotland scooping up a combined prize total of £270,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from CS2 Experts, CSDB.gg, analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the December Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with 1 lucky person in Glasgow and West Scotland scooping up a big win of £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the six-figure prize, 1 person in Glasgow and West Scotland won £50,000, 2 people won £25,000, and 3 people won £10,000.

Of the 15 winners from Glasgow and West Scotland, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £35,131.

At the national level, there were 1,393 winners of high value prizes for the month of December. In total £42,910,000 was won between 3,029 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 82 people winning £100,000, a further 163 winners scooping up £50,000, 328 securing £25,000, and 818 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Liverpool and Merseyside, whose winners received £1,545,000 with only £1,679,301 in holdings - £920 for every £1000 held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the findings, Corey Sims, a spokesperson for CSDB.gg said: “With many people heading into the new year worried about finances, investing in Premium Bonds has alleviated these concerns for many families across the nation. Not only do they provide a unique opportunity for people to increase their savings without risking their initial investment, but also the chance to win large jackpots which can be life-changing.”

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.