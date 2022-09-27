He made the statement following the ballot in which members of GMB voted to accept the pay rise offer from COSLA.

Glasgow’s GMB convenor says his members will continue to fight for fairer working conditions in the cleansing department, after they accepted a revised pay offer and agreed to end strike action.

It comes following the close of a two-week consultative ballot of more than 20,000 members across Scotland where a majority of members – 81 per cent – accepted the latest offer from COSLA.

The offer will deliver a flat rate increase of over £1900 for all workers earning less than £39,000 a year (based on a 36-hour working week), backdated to April 1, 2022, and represents a significant improvement on the previous 2%, 3.5%, and 5% across-the- board.

GMB convenor Chris Mitchell said: “It’s been a hard battle, a lot of campaigning and of course strike action but I am proud of what we have achieved.

“The working class have had enough and we will stand against poverty in our communities and continue to fight for jobs, better conditions and pay rises each year.

“We asked for a flat rate, and will continue to fight for one which will be beneficial for all. This must now shape the future for years to come.”

GMB Scotland is now calling on councils to ensure this ‘consolidated increase’ is awarded to its members as soon as possible.

GMB Scotland Senior Organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Our members have accepted the offer negotiated by unions and the First Minister by a clear majority. We are now calling on councils to ensure this consolidated increase is put into the pay and conditions of members as soon as possible, because the cost-of-living crisis hasn’t gone away.

“This must also be a point of reflection rather than relief for political leaders. Tens of thousands of low-paid workers were kept waiting months for movement on a decent pay offer in the grip of soaring inflation and eye-watering energy bills. That’s unacceptable and can’t be repeated next year.

“GMB is clear that after years of cuts to pay and services, this must be the start of the story in the fight for proper value of our key workers, because this period of intense economic pressure is going to last years and not months.