Scottish Labour are predicted to win big at the next General Election in and around Glasgow at the expense of the SNP

An analysis by a political consultancy has predicted which party will win each and every seat in Scotland at the next General Election.

Stonehaven political consultancy used a statistical technique called 'multi-level regression' and post-stratification (MRP)' to forecast how every constituency across Scotland would vote - including all the constituency's in and around Glasgow.

The political consultancy predicted a Labour landslide across the UK, with very little of the constituencies in and around Glasgow holding onto existing SNP seats, with Labour returning some 402 MPs – a majority of 154.

The Tories were predicted to win just 151 seats, including 1 around Glasgow, an even worse result than the defeat they faced in Scotland in 2019 when it returned 202 MPs. SNP are predicted to return just 20 MP's to Westminster at the next General Election.

Responding to the predicted massive comeback from Scottish Labour, Stonehaven reported: “Eight years ago this recovery was unimaginable – the SNP had swept nearly all of Scotland’s Westminster seats and Labour returned one Scottish MP.

“Yet, both the model and the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election swing to Labour confirm the worsening fate of the SNP.”

Take a look below for all the predicted parties at political constituencies in and around Glasgow.

1 . Airdrie and Shotts The North Lanarkshire towns of Airdrie and SNP, currently SNP, are predicted to vote Labour. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Coatbridge and Bellshill The North Lanarkshire towns of Coatbridge and Bellshill are currently SNP and predicted to vote Labour. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Cumbernauld The towns of Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch are predicted to vote Labour despite currently seating SNP.