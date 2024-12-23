Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hamilton is set to see the return of the X1 express service to Glasgow

Bus firm JMB Travel have announced the return of Glasgow Fast service X1 from Monday 13th January.

The bus route previously ran from the South Lanarkshire town, but was cancelled as it was underutilised.

Running up to every hour on Mondays to Saturdays, the service will provide direct links from Hillhouse, High Earnock, Fairhill and Low Waters to Glasgow Cathedral Street and Buchanan Bus Station.

Martin Bell, JMB Travel Managing Director, says: "We have served Hamilton with our popular Service 41 for many years, and after hearing of the campaign by residents to have a fast bus link reinstated to Glasgow, we reviewed existing transport options and concluded that there was an opportunity to develop just such a link.

"Our new X1 will connect the major residential areas of Hamilton to the Town Centre before running along the M74 & M8, providing easy access to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, the University quarter and Buchanan Galleries"

"We have invested in two new state-of-the-art single deck buses for the service which will provide customers with a quiet and comfortable journey, driven by our small team of dedicated drivers. We are excited to get on the road from the 13th of January and look forward to welcoming our new customers onboard”.

Welcoming the news from JMB Travel Christina McKelvie SNP MSP for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Constituency said:

“Having campaigned alongside the community since the X1service was withdrawn I am absolutely delighted that JMB Travel have given some festive cheer to our communities with the announcement of their decision to reinstate the route from 13th January 2025 on a fully commercial basis”.

“JMB Travel have seen the demand for the service that the community have been making clear exists over the past years in their ongoing campaign”.

“JMB Travel has recognised the long-standing community demand for the X1 service. I previously discussed the potential reinstatement with JMB and look forward to collaborating with them to ensure the newtimetable and route are widely accessible”.

“Their commitment to using a small pool of regular drivers on the service and the fact the service will serve Hillhouse, High Earnock, Fairhill and LowWaters, as well as Hamilton Town Centre will be great news for many this Christmas”.

“I want to congratulate the local community and all those involved in the drive to reinstate the X1 Service – it has been a long road but the bus will be back!”

Information on the new timetables and fares for the X11 will be available from the JMB Travel website in the New Year.