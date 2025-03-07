A family-run shop in Cessnock in South West Glasgow open in the community since 1977 has saw a to let sign posted on the shopfront.

Harry’s Hardware as it’s known locally, or Hardware Stores / Hardware Cut Price Stores as seen on the shopfront, is a well-known family business that has been based at 362 Paisley Road West, which is now listed for a new tenant.

Plans for the shop at the moment will see the Hardware Store reduce their stock and close. The business is planning a move further down Paisley Road West to a smaller unit. A closing date for the original shop has not been confirmed.

The store has been a fixture of the community for nearly 50 years. The DIY shop sold all sorts of goods for a reasonable price, and was popular in the local area for generations.

The shop was opened by Pritam Kaur and Baldev Singh in 1977 - following on from their success in opening a hardware store in Kinning Park in 1972 shortly after they moved to Glasgow.

The family were fixtures of the community right until they passed, Baldev in 1972 and Pritam Kaur, known as Mrs Singh, in October of 2024.

The original Paisley Road West shop is now available to rent for £1,750 per month, or £21,000 per annum - at a price of around £14.96 per square foot for 1,404 square feet of shop space.

Hardware Stores in Cessnock has been listed to let after nearly 50 years in the community | Contributed

Listed by DM Hall, the description of the shop listing online reads: “The subjects are located on the east side of Paisley Road West, within the Kinning Park area of Glasgow. Glasgow city centre lies approximately 2 miles northeast.

“The premises is within a short drive to junction 24 of the M8 motorway and has a plentiful supply of bus services along the parade. Cessnock and Kinning Park subway stations are within a short walk. The immediate surrounding area is mixed in nature with predominantly residential and retail occupiers. “