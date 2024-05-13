Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic train depot in Springburn, St Rollox, has saw a £10m investment in the last 3 years - and will soon welcome a new engineering facility

Gibson's Engineering, a leader in the field of train manufacturing, maintenance and repairs, is immensely proud to announce the opening of its new engineering facility at the world famous St Rollox rail depot in Springburn, Glasgow.

Affectionately referred to locally as 'The Caley', this important historic site is poised to play a pivotal role in preserving and building on Scotland’s rich heritage of railway engineering. It is the largest manufacturing, maintenance and repair rail depot in Scotland, and the second largest in the UK.

The re-opening of the Glasgow facility will create employment opportunities for engineers, coachbuilders, project managers and apprentices, with the aim to expand the Gibson’s Engineering workforce to over 1,000 employees over the next five years and hopefully 5,000 over the next 10 years.

The facility’s skilled workforce will build new trains, maintain existing fleets and carry out repairs, such as accident damage and vehicle overhaul.

The depot will serve as a one-stop shop for train manufacturing, maintenance and repairs, ensuring the seamless operation of light and heavy rolling stock. St Rollox intends to have a fully electrified rail line from its buildings to the mainline, between Glasgow and Edinburgh, and will be the only active wheel-shop facility in Scotland. Gibson’s new engineering facility will allow the site to once again play a prominent role in transforming the railway engineering industry in the UK over the next few decades and beyond.

Known locally as 'The Caley', the old St Rollox facility will be put back to work, as it had done for 160 years.

Gibson’s Engineering is led by father and son duo, Dougie and Fraser Gibson. They and their team are dedicated to delivering superior quality products that not only enhance the global transportation landscape, but they are also committed to reducing environmental impact. The directors and management team, with a combined experience of over 300 years in rail transport engineering, has a reputation for innovation, reliability and craftsmanship.

Fraser Gibson, Managing Director of Gibson’s Engineering, said:“This is fantastic news for Scotland, which has a proud heritage and tradition of rail manufacturing, maintenance and repair. It’s full steam ahead and Dougie and I are excited to work with our team to get the facility fully operational, and to get ‘The Caley’ thriving again, as it did for over 160 years previously.”

The exterior of the St Rollox rail depot in Springburn

Following the closure of the depot in 2019 by an investment fund, businessman David Moulsdale purchased the facility in 2021 and had a vision for the revitalisation of this landmark as a train engineering depot. Over £10 million has already been invested by David including the purchase price of the facility, refurbishment and ongoing maintenance of the buildings.

(L-R) Fraser and Dougie Gibson, the father-son duo who run Gibson's Engineering