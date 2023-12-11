The former Coronation Street star will star alongside Casualty's Jason Durr in the show coming to Glasgow's Theatre Royal

Helen Flanagan - known to millions as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street - will make her theatrical stage debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2.

Starring alongside Helen will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr, who stars as Colonel Mustard. Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage next spring with a brand new comedy mystery, written by BAFTA Award winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Dreamboats and Petticoats) and directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong).

Based on the classic Hasbro boardgame, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024, the tour marks the world premiere of Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter, which arrives at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow from 4-8 June 2024.

Jason Durr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

Helen Flanagan said: “I’ve long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett.

