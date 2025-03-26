Historic castle near Glasgow set to reopen soon

Newark Castle will reopen to visitors on Tuesday 1 April, as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) marks the start of its spring/summer season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newark Castle was built in the late 1400s. One of its earliest visitors was James IV, who stayed there in 1495 before setting sail for the Hebrides to impose royal rule there. It was remodelled in the late 1500s and is one of the best-surviving buildings from that period, offering great insight into secular Renaissance life.

Craig Mearns, Director of Operations at HES, said: “The start of the new visitor season is always exciting. As the weather warms up, there’s no better time to step outside, experience Scotland’s natural beauty and get a closer look at our past. With castles, palaces, priories and brochs all reopening, everyone will find an aspect of Scottish heritage to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These sites are part of Scotland’s history and offer an incredible range of experience and understanding. Our monuments include safe havens for key historical figures, strategic fortresses, Hanoverian munitions factories and sites of ceremonial importance to ancient tribes. Each place tells a unique story, and we look forward to sharing them with people from across the world.”

Newark Castle will be open 10am – 4:30pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays from Tuesday 1 April until Saturday 27 September. For more details or to book tickets visit the HES website. Tickets are on sale now, with a discount available for purchasing in advance.

Newark Castle can be found in Port Glasgow (Pic: Visit Scotland) | Visit Scotland

As part of the seasonal activity, sites throughout greater Glasgow including Bothwell and Dumbarton Castles – which are open year-round – will be celebrating the onset of warmer weather with family-friendly events such as Easter Eggsplorer Trails. For a full list of events visit the HES website.

2025 is also the 250th anniversary of Port Glasgow, with celebrations in the town taking part throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to sites and daytime events is free for Historic Scotland members. Members can also collect History Hunt Cards, a series of seven cards looking at the various types of sites including fortresses, settlements, and towers, when they visit staffed sites. A full set can be exchanged for a pin badge only available through the Hunt. For further information or to become a member visit: alittlehistory.scot